Infinix Zero 40 5G will reportedly launch in India in the coming weeks. The purported smartphone is said to be equipped with Infinix AI – the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features such as AI Eraser and AI Wallpaper. The handset made its global debut on August 29. The Indian variant of the Infinix Zero 40 5G is speculated to carry similar specifications as the global option, such as a 144Hz AMOLED display and 108-megapixel primary camera.

According to a 91Mobiles report, Infinix Zero 40 5G will launch in India on September 18 at 12pm IST. It is tipped to be exclusively available for purchase via Flipkart.

In an alleged teaser shared by the publication, one of the highlights of the Infinix Zero 40 5G appears to be Infinix AI. It will reportedly bring features such as AI Wallpaper for generating wallpapers and an AI Eraser feature for removing unwanted objects from photos.

Additionally, another addition is reported to be an AI Cut-Out Sticker, which as the name suggests, lets users create stickers from cutouts. The smartphone is speculated to have similar specifications to its global counterpart.

Infinix Zero 40 5G Specifications (Expected)

Infinix Zero 40 5G global variant is equipped with a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass protection and a TUV Rheinland Eye-care Mode certification. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 24GB of dynamic RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 14-based Infinix UI.

In terms of optics, the Infinix Zero 40 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It also features a dedicated GoPro mode which enables users to connect any GoPro device with the smartphone.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W (wired) and 20W (wireless) fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.