Infinix XE27 TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, IPX4 Rating Launched in India Alongside Infinix Buds Neo

Infinix Buds Neo and Infinix XE27 TWS earphones offer up to 28 hours of battery life including the charging case.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 August 2024 16:07 IST
Infinix Buds Neo (left) and Infinix XE27 TWS earphones

Highlights
  • The newly announced Infinix XE27 is equipped with 10mm drivers
  • Infinix says the Buds Neo TWS headset offers six hours on a single charge
  • The Infinix XE27 TWS headset offers support for active noise cancellation
Infinix XE27 was launched in India on Thursday as the company's latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset. It is equipped with 10mm drivers and offers support for active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB, according to the company. The Infinix XE27 earphones are claimed to offer up to 28 hours of battery life, including the charging case. The company also unveiled a more affordable wireless headset — the Infinix Buds Neo. Both these TWS earphones have an IPX4 rating for dust and splash resistance. 

Infinix XE27, Infinix Buds Neo Price in India

Infinix XE27 price in India is set at Rs. 1,699 and the company's latest wireless headset will be available in Blue and White colour options via Flipkart starting on August 26.

On the other hand, the price of the Infinix Buds Neo in India is set at Rs. 1,399. It will be available via Flipkart on August 26 in Black Flame and White Pearl colourways.   

Infinix XE27 Specifications

Equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver in each earbud, the Infinix XE27 is a TWS headset that offers ANC support up to 25dB. It also has an environmental noise cancellation (ENC) feature which is designed to offer improved audio quality during phone calls by removing ambient sounds using two beamforming microphones on each earphone. 

The company says that the Infinix XE27 offers touch controls and comes with support for Google Fast Pair on modern Android smartphones. The wireless headset is claimed to offer up to five hours of playback on a single charge with ANC disabled, and 28 hours of battery life including the charging case. The earphones have a 60ms low latency mode, and an IPX4 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Infinix Buds Neo Specifications

Thee newly announced Infinix Buds Neo are equipped with 13mm drivers, but doesn't offer support for ANC. It is also equipped with the same number of microphones that enable the ENC functionality that is available on the more expensive Infinix XE27 model. It offers support for touch controls.

Infinix says that the Buds Neo wireless earphones offer up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge, and up to 22 hours including the charging case. It is also equipped with a low latency mode and touch controls. The Infinix Buds Neo TWS earphones have an IPX4 rating for dust and splash resistance, according to the company.

Comments

David Delima
David Delima
David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima.
