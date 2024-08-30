Infinix Zero 40 series was unveiled in select global markets on Thursday. The lineup includes the Infinix Zero 40 5G and the Infinix Zero 40 4G handsets. They are equipped with a 108-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel front-facing cameras, and a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The lineup includes support for GoPro connectivity and is claimed to assist users while creating vlogs. The phones are slated to receive two OS upgrades — up to Android 16 — along with three years of security updates.

Infinix Zero 40 5G, Infinix Zero 40 4G Price

Infinix Zero 40 5G price starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 33,500), while the 4G version begins at $289 (roughly Rs. 24,200). The company notes in the press release that the prices of the handsets will vary by region.

The handsets have also been launched in Malaysia, where the price of the Infinix Zero 40 5G variant reportedly starts at MYR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 33,000), while the 4G option starts at MYR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 23,300).

The 5G version of the Infinix Zero 40 is available in Moving Titanium, Rock Black and Violet Garden shades. The 4G variant, on the other hand, is offered in Blossom Glow, Misty Aqua, and Rock Black colourways. The company has yet to announce plans to launch the Infinix Zero 40 series in India.

Infinix Zero 40 5G, Infinix Zero 40 4G Features, Specifications

The Infinix Zero 40 series handsets sport 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,300nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a TÜV Rheinland Eye-care Mode certification.

The 5G version of the Infinix Zero 40 series is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the 4G variant carries a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. The phones support up to 24GB of dynamic RAM (the company is yet to disclose the default memory specifications of the handset) and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Both models run on Android 14-based Infinix UI.

For optics, the Infinix Zero 40 series is equipped with 108-megapixel primary rear cameras alongside 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooters and a 50-megapixel selfie sensor. The phones have a dedicated Vlog Mode that is claimed to assist users with vlog creation.

Both 5G and 4G variants of the lineup have a GoPro mode as well that allows users to connect any GoPro device with the handsets. Users can then manage the paired GoPro device directly from the paired Infinix Zero 40 smartphone and even use the phone's display as a monitor to screen footage.

The Infinix Zero 40 series is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. While both handsets support 45W wired fast charging, the 5G version also supports 20W wireless fast charging. These phone also offer support for NFC connectivity and Google's Gemini AI assistant, according to the company.

