Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Infinix Zero 40 Series With 50 Megapixel Selfie Camera, Curved AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero 40 Series With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Curved AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero 40 series features a GoPro Mode which allows users to manage their GoPro settings from the smartphone.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 August 2024 11:02 IST
Infinix Zero 40 Series With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Curved AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero 40 5G comes in Moving Titanium, Rock Black and Violet Garden shades

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero 40 series comprises 4G and a 5G variants
  • The phones are slated to receive two upgrades up to Android 16
  • The Infinix Zero 40 series is equipped with 108-megapixel main cameras
Advertisement

Infinix Zero 40 series was unveiled in select global markets on Thursday. The lineup includes the Infinix Zero 40 5G and the Infinix Zero 40 4G handsets. They are equipped with a 108-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel front-facing cameras, and a 6.74-inch curved AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The lineup includes support for GoPro connectivity and is claimed to assist users while creating vlogs. The phones are slated to receive two OS upgrades — up to Android 16 — along with three years of security updates.

Infinix Zero 40 5G, Infinix Zero 40 4G Price

Infinix Zero 40 5G price starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 33,500), while the 4G version begins at $289 (roughly Rs. 24,200). The company notes in the press release that the prices of the handsets will vary by region. 

The handsets have also been launched in Malaysia, where the price of the Infinix Zero 40 5G variant reportedly starts at MYR 1,699 (roughly Rs. 33,000), while the 4G option starts at MYR 1,200 (roughly Rs. 23,300).

The 5G version of the Infinix Zero 40 is available in Moving Titanium, Rock Black and Violet Garden shades. The 4G variant, on the other hand, is offered in Blossom Glow, Misty Aqua, and Rock Black colourways. The company has yet to announce plans to launch the Infinix Zero 40 series in India. 

Infinix Zero 40 5G, Infinix Zero 40 4G Features, Specifications

The Infinix Zero 40 series handsets sport 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,300nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection, and a TÜV Rheinland Eye-care Mode certification.

The 5G version of the Infinix Zero 40 series is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, while the 4G variant carries a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset. The phones support up to 24GB of dynamic RAM (the company is yet to disclose the default memory specifications of the handset) and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Both models run on Android 14-based Infinix UI.

For optics, the Infinix Zero 40 series is equipped with 108-megapixel primary rear cameras alongside 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooters and a 50-megapixel selfie sensor. The phones have a dedicated Vlog Mode that is claimed to assist users with vlog creation.

Both 5G and 4G variants of the lineup have a GoPro mode as well that allows users to connect any GoPro device with the handsets. Users can then manage the paired GoPro device directly from the paired Infinix Zero 40 smartphone and even use the phone's display as a monitor to screen footage. 

The Infinix Zero 40 series is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. While both handsets support 45W wired fast charging, the 5G version also supports 20W wireless fast charging. These phone also offer support for NFC connectivity and Google's Gemini AI assistant, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Zero 40 series, Infinix Zero 40 4G, Infinix Zero 40 5G, Infinix Zero 40 4G launch, Infinix Zero 40 5G launch, Infinix Zero 40 4G price, Infinix Zero 40 5G price, Infinix Zero 40 4G specifications, Infinix Zero 40 5G specifications, Infinix
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Delhi High Court Orders Removal of Scam Sites Impersonating Crypto Firm Mudrex
Infinix Zero 40 Series With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Curved AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Sony LYT-700C Camera Launched
  2. Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
  3. Oppo Enco Air 4 With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Unveiled
  4. Infinix Zero 40 Series With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: See Price
  5. PS5 Pro's Design and Sony's Launch Timeline for the Console Have Leaked
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open
  7. Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Debut in This New 'Desert Titanium' Colour
  8. Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioTV+ and More
  9. Moto G55 With Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched AlongsideÂ Moto G35: See Prices
  10. Galaxy Z Fold 6 Users Report Paint Peeling Off: Here's What Samsung Said
#Latest Stories
  1. The Witcher 4 About to Enter 'Full-Fledged' Production Soon, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  2. Oppo Enco Air 4 With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  3. Microsoft Phone Link Instant Hotspot Feature Rolling Out to More Android Smartphones: Report
  4. Gravitational Waves Suggest Supercool Phase Transition After the Big Bang, Unveiling New Physics
  5. NASA Researcher to Study Gravity’s Impact on Plants Aboard Blue Origin's Suborbital Rocket
  6. Atlantic Ocean Might Be Undergoing a Rapid Cooling Near Equator And Scientists Do Not Know Why
  7. ISRO and IIT Guwahati Discover New Challenges in Theories of X-Ray Pulsar
  8. Y Chromosome's Decline: Can Males Survive Without It in the Distant Future?
  9. Meta Says its Llama AI Models Being Used by Banks, Tech Companies
  10. Moto G55, Moto G35 With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »