Infinix Zero 40 5G With Infinix AI, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Launched in India

Infinix Zero 40 5G comes with a GoPro mode which enables users to connect it with any GoPro cameras.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2024 16:24 IST
Infinix Zero 40 5G With Infinix AI, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Launched in India

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero 40 5G comes in Moving Titanium, Rock Black and Violet Garden shades

Highlights
  • The Infinix Zero 40 5G supports 4K video recording at 60 FPS
  • The handset comes with an IP54-rated build
  • The Infinix Zero 40 5G supports 45W wired fast charging
Infinix Zero 40 5G was launched in India on Wednesday. The handset was unveiled alongside the Infinix Zero 40 4G in select global markets in August. The 5G version of the Infinix Zero 40 will go on sale in the country later this week. It's the first phone to come with Infinix AI features. The handset also gets a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit, and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It supports easy integration with GoPro action cameras. 

Infinix Zero 40 5G Price in India, Availability

Infinix Zero 40 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 512GB variant is marked at Rs. 30,000. The phone is offered in three colour options — Moving Titanium, Rock Black, and Violet Garden. The phone will be available for purchase in the country starting September 21 at 7pm IST via Flipkart.

Infinix Zero 40 5G Specifications, Features

The Infinix Zero 40 5G sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness level, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based XOS 14.5.

For optics, the Infinix Zero 40 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera system, including a 108-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera has a 50-megapixel sensor. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 60 FPS.

The Infinix Zero 40 5G comes with a GoPro mode which enables users to connect it with any GoPro cameras. With the help of the GoPro Quik app, users will be able to manage a paired GoPro directly from the phone or use its display as a monitor for the action camera. The handset is the first to get Infinix AI features - the company's suite of AI-backed features, which include AI Eraser, AI Cutout, and more.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Zero 40 5G with support for 45W wired and 20W wireless fast charging. The phone carries dual Hi-Res DTS speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options for the dual nano SIM-supported phone include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth and USB Type-C port. It comes with an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The handset measures 164.31 x 74.47 x 7.9mm in size and weighs 195g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
