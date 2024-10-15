Infinix Zero Flip — the company's first foldable smartphone is all set to go official in India this week. Just days ahead of the formal launch, the Transsion Holdings subsidiary has revealed the price range and specifications of its flip-style foldable phone. The Infinix Zero Flip is confirmed to come with a 4,720mAh battery with support for 70W wired fast charging. The handset was launched in select global markets last month with a 6.9-inch inner display and a 3.64-inch cover display. The global version runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset.

Through a press release on Tuesday, Infinix has confirmed the price range and key specifications of the Infinix Zero Flip ahead of its india launch on October 17. The handset will be priced under Rs. 55,000 in the country. This price tag would make it one of the most affordable clamshell-style foldables available in India. Another Transsion Holdings company Tecno is selling its Phantom V Flip for Rs. 54,999 in the country.

The Infinix Zero Flip came with a price tag of $600 (roughly Rs. 50,200) in global markets.

Indian variant of Infinix Zero Flip is confirmed to ship with a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 4,720mAh battery with 70W fast charging support. The battery is claimed to perform well under extreme conditions and can charge in temperatures as low as -20°C. It is tased to carry up to 16GB RAM (including the virtual RAM) and 512GB storage.

The Infinix Zero Flip will feature several AI tools like AI Eraser, Smart Cutout and AI Sketch among others.

Infinix Zero Flip Specifications

The Infinix Zero Flip sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED main screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC. It has a dual camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The inner display has a 50-megapixel camera for selfies. It offers integration with GoPro cameras with a GoPro mode.