Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online

Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G is tipped to get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 12:43 IST
Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 50 5G (pictured) was launched in India in September

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G could carry a 50-megapixel main camera
  • The handset may support 33W wired fast charging
  • The Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G is tipped to measure 7.4mm in thickness
Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G may be introduced in the global market soon. Alleged design renders of the smartphone have surfaced online. The phone appears to be similar in design to the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ 4G handset, which is currently available for pre-orders in select regions. The Pro model is tipped to come with similar features as the Pro+ variant, apart from the display size and front panel design. The launch details of the Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G is not known yet.

Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G Design (Expected)

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G carries a vertical, pill-shaped triple rear camera unit, as per leaked design renders shared by a Passionategeekz report. The camera module is seen with a silver border, similar to the design we saw in the official company teaser for the Infinix Hot 50 Pro+ 4G. Three camera sensors are placed inside rounded square slots within the module. An LED flash unit appears to be placed beside the rear camera unit. 

infinix hot 50 pro 4g passionategeekz inline 1 Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G

Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G leaked renders
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

 

As per the report, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G will be available in three colour options — black, blue, and grey. The phone appears with a flat display and a centred hole-punch slot at the top. 

Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G Specifications (Expected)

The Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G is said to sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, the Hot 50 Pro+ 4G was tipped to get a 6.78-inch full-HD+ 3D Curved AMOLED screen.

Similar to the Pro+ variant, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G will likely be powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 SoC. The report suggests that the Pro version could support up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is expected to support RAM expansion of up to 4GB as well. The phone may ship with Android 14-based XOS 14.5.

According to the report, the Infinix Hot 50 Pro 4G may include a 50-megapixel main rear camera sensor alongside two 2-megapixel sensors. The front camera is expected to carry an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. It may measure 7.4mm in size and weigh 190g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
