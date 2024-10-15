Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google to Buy Power for AI Needs from Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Company Kairos

Google to Buy Power for AI Needs from Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Company Kairos

In March, Amazon.com purchased a nuclear-powered datacenter from Talen Energy.

By Reuters | Updated: 15 October 2024 15:59 IST
Google to Buy Power for AI Needs from Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Company Kairos

Photo Credit: Reuters

US data center power use is expected to roughly triple between 2023 and 2030

Highlights
  • Kairos Power aims to bring its first small modular reactor by 2030
  • Tech firms have signed several recent agreements with nuclear power firms
  • Kairos will need to get full construction, design permitting from US
Advertisement

Alphabet's Google said on Monday it signed the world's first corporate agreement to buy power from multiple small modular reactors to meet electricity demand for artificial intelligence.

The technology company's agreement with Kairos Power aims to bring Kairos' first small modular reactor online by 2030, followed by additional deployments through 2035.

The companies did not reveal financial details of the agreement or where in the US the plants would be built. Google said it has agreed to buy a total of 500 megawatts of power from six to seven reactors, which is smaller than the output of today's nuclear reactors.

"We feel like nuclear can play an important role in helping to meet our demand ... cleanly in a way that's more around the clock," Michael Terrell, senior director for energy and climate at Google, told reporters on a call.

Technology firms have signed several recent agreements with nuclear power companies this year as artificial intelligence boosts power demand for the first time in decades.

In March, Amazon.com purchased a nuclear-powered datacenter from Talen Energy. Last month, Microsoft and Constellation Energy signed a power deal to help resurrect a unit of the Three Mile Island plant in Pennsylvania, the site of the worst US nuclear accident in 1979.

US data center power use is expected to roughly triple between 2023 and 2030 and will require about 47 gigawatts of new generation capacity, according to Goldman Sachs estimates, which assumed natural gas, wind and solar power would fill the gap.

Kairos will need to get full construction and design permitting from the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission as well as permits from local agencies, a process that can take years.

Kairos late last year got a construction permit from the NRC to build a demonstration reactor in Tennessee.

"The NRC is ready to efficiently and appropriately review applications for new reactors," said Scott Burnell, an NRC spokesperson.

Small modular reactors are intended to be smaller than today's reactors with components built in a factory, instead of onsite, to reduce construction costs.

Critics say SMRs will be expensive because they may not be able to achieve the economy of scale of larger plants. In addition, they will likely produce long-lasting nuclear waste for which the country does not yet have a final repository.

Google said by committing to a so-called order book framework with Kairos, instead of buying one reactor at a time, it is sending a demand signal to the market and making a long-term investment to speed development of SMRs.

"We're confident that this novel approach is going to improve the prospects of our projects being delivered on cost and on schedule," said Mike Laufer, CEO and co-founder of Kairos.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Kairos Power, NRC, Nuclear Reactor
Microsoft Announces Xbox Partner Preview for October 17; Alan Wake 2 DLC, Pirate Yakuza New Trailers Confirmed

Related Stories

Google to Buy Power for AI Needs from Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Company Kairos
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBharat V3, V4 4G Feature Phones With Unlimited Calling Launched in India
  2. Vivo Debuts X200 Series With Dimensity 9400 Chipset and These Features
  3. Realme P1 Speed 5G Debuts in India Alongside Techlife Studio H1 Headphones
  4. Poco C75 Renders, Specifications Leak Online
  5. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Similar Design to iPhone 7 Plus
  6. Infinix Zero Flip to Debut in This Price Range in India
  7. IMC 2024: Over 950 Million Internet Users in India, PM Modi Says
#Latest Stories
  1. What is Blockchain Gamification and How it Impacts Branding: Explained
  2. Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition to Debut on October 30
  3. Huawei Watch GT 5 With Always-On Display, Up to Two-Week Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Delhi Police Uncovers Renewable Energy Fraud; Binance Aids in Tracing Illicit Funds
  5. Infinix Zero Flip Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of October 17 India Launch
  6. Vi Showcases Remote Healthcare, 5G, IoT and AI Solutions for Consumers at IMC 2024
  7. Samsung Reportedly Starts Rolling Out One UI Update for Smart TVs With Multi-Control and More Features
  8. Realme P1 Speed 5G With Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC Launched in India Alongside Techlife Studio H1
  9. Samsung Leads the Charge in Global Phone Shipments in Q3 2024, Followed by Apple: Canalys
  10. Google to Buy Power for AI Needs from Small Modular Nuclear Reactor Company Kairos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »