Infinix Hot 50i was launched in select markets as a successor to Infinix Hot 40i. The new Hot series phone by the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM. The Infinix Hot 50i features a hole punch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It boasts a dual rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor and has an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Infinix Hot 50i Price

The Infinix Hot 50i is currently listed on e-commerce websites in Nigeria with a price tag of KES 14,000 (roughly Rs. 9,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Sage Green, Sleek Black, and Titanium Grey colourways.

Infinix Hot 50i Specifications

The dual SIM (nano) Infinix Hot 50i runs on Android 14-based XOS 14.5 and features a 6.7-inch HD+(720x1,600 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. The display has a hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter. It has Always On support and a Dynamic Bar feature.

Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 50i has a MediaTek Helio G81 SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. With Infinix's Memfusion RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB using the additional unused storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 50i has a dual rear camera setup led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor with dual flash. Selfies and video chats are managed by an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot 50i include Bluetooth, FM Radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, OTG, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. It comes with an e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, light sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It has an IP54-rated build for dust and water resistance as well.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Hot 50i with support for 18W fast charging. It also features dual speakers. The handset measures 165.7x77.1x8.1mm and weighs 184 grams.