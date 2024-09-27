Technology News
Infinix Zero Flip With 3.64-Inch Cover Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Infinix Zero Flip is equipped with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2024 14:58 IST
Infinix Zero Flip With 3.64-Inch Cover Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero Flip comes in Blossom Glow and Rock Black colourways

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero Flip comes with integrated Google Gemini support
  • This is the first clamshell foldable from the company
  • The Infinix Zero Flip supports 70W wired fast charging
Infinix Zero Flip was unveiled in select global markets on Thursday. This is the first clamshell foldable from the brand. It comes with a 6.9-inch inner flexible screen and a 3.64-inch cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset carries a 4,720mAh battery with support for 70W wired fast charging. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and supports up to 512GB of onboard storage. The company says the handset has a zero-gap hinge and minimal screen crease.

Infinix Zero Flip Price

Infinix Zero Flip price starts at $600 (roughly Rs. 50,200), according to an official press release. The price and availability of the phone will vary by region. The company has yet to announce an India launch of the handset. It is offered in Blossom Glow and Rock Black colourways.

Infinix Zero Flip Specifications, Features

The Infinix Zero Flip sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED main screen and a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display. Both panels support a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM, including virtual RAM. The phone supports up to 512GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Infinix Zero Flip carries a dual camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The inner display has a 50-megapixel selfie camera as well. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. The phone comes with an inbuilt AI Vlog Mode which is said to offer step-by-step instructions to help users turn raw footage into a complete vlog.

Similar to the recently launched Infinix Zero 40 series, the Infinix Zero Flip is equipped with a GoPro mode, which allows users to connect to any GoPro device and manage it from the phone. The handset can also be used as a monitor to review the footage from the paired GoPro device in real-time.

The Infinix Zero Flip is backed by a 4,720mAh battery with support for 70W wired fast charging. The handset arrives with an integrated AI Assistant, Google Gemini. It gets speaker units tuned by JBL and features like an NFC wallet and Always On Display as well. The phone measures 7.64mm in thickness when unfolded and weighs 195g.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G

Infinix Zero Flip 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4720mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
