Technology News
English Edition

Infinix Zero Flip India Launch Date Set for October 17: Expected Specifications, Features

Infinix has teased the launch of its first clamshell-style foldable phone in India.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 5 October 2024 19:52 IST
Infinix Zero Flip India Launch Date Set for October 17: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Zero Flip was launched in global markets on September 26

Highlights
  • Infinix Zero Flip will be launched in India on October 17
  • The firm's first clamshell-style foldable phone was unveiled last month
  • The Infinix Zero Flip is equipped with 50-megapixel outer cameras
Advertisement

Infinix Zero Flip will be launched in India soon. The company's first clamshell-style foldable phone was introduced in global markets last month, and will make its debut in the country by mid-October, the Transsion-owned company has confirmed. The Infinix Zero Flip is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and sports a 6.9-inch inner screen along with a 3.64-inch cover display. It also features a 50-megapixel dual outer camera setup, while a third 50-megapixel camera is located in a hole-punch cutout on the inner screen.

Infinix Zero Flip India Launch Date Announced

According to a microsite on the company's website, the Infinix Zero Flip will be launched in India on October 17. The handset was launched globally in Blossom Glow and Rock Black colourways, but the site only gives us a look at the latter. Other details, such as pricing and availability are likely to be revealed in the days leading up to its debut in the country.

infinix zero flip infinix inline Infinix Zero Flip

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Infinix

 

Infinix Zero Flip Specifications (Expected)

The Infinix Zero Flip is expected to arrive with the same specifications as the model launched in global markets last month. This means it is likely to be powered by a Dimensity 8020 chipset from MediaTek, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to run on XOS 14 which is based on Android 14.

On the inside, the Infinix Zero Flip sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display also refreshes at 120Hz, according to the company. 

For photos and videos, the Zero Flip has a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera — these are located on the cover display. There's a 50-megapixel camera on the inner display, and you can record 4K videos using the inner and outer cameras. The handset also offers GoPro integration, according to the company.

The Infinix Zero Flip features dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL. The company says it will receive two OS upgrades (up to Android 16). It packs a 4,720mAh battery that can be charged at 70W using the included charging adapter.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Infinix Zero Flip, Infinix Zero Flip Specifications, Infinix
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Xiaomi 15 Pro Specifications Leaked Alongside Images Hinting at Three Colourways

Related Stories

Infinix Zero Flip India Launch Date Set for October 17: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Smartwatches Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  2. Oppo Find X8 Detailed Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch: See Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Zero Flip India Launch Date Set for October 17: Expected Specifications, Features
  2. Xiaomi 15 Pro Specifications Leaked Alongside Images Hinting at Three Colourways
  3. Oppo Find X8 Detailed Specifications, Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Google Tests Verified Check Marks in Search Results to Help Users Identify Verified Sources
  5. Meta Unveils Movie Gen AI Model Capable of Generating Video With Sound to Rival OpenAI
  6. Google Meet Update Brings New Call Interface With Contact Suggestions to All Users
  7. Oppo Find X8 Pro Display Teased Alongside Find X8 Series Specifications
  8. HyperOS 2.0 Internal Builds Spotted on Multiple Devices Including Xiaomi 15 Series: Report
  9. Google Lens Updated With Voice Search Feature, Ability Find Similar Products While Shopping
  10. iPhone 16 Pro Max Bill of Materials is 7 Percent Higher Than iPhone 15 Pro Max: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »