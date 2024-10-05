Infinix Zero Flip will be launched in India soon. The company's first clamshell-style foldable phone was introduced in global markets last month, and will make its debut in the country by mid-October, the Transsion-owned company has confirmed. The Infinix Zero Flip is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and sports a 6.9-inch inner screen along with a 3.64-inch cover display. It also features a 50-megapixel dual outer camera setup, while a third 50-megapixel camera is located in a hole-punch cutout on the inner screen.

Infinix Zero Flip India Launch Date Announced

According to a microsite on the company's website, the Infinix Zero Flip will be launched in India on October 17. The handset was launched globally in Blossom Glow and Rock Black colourways, but the site only gives us a look at the latter. Other details, such as pricing and availability are likely to be revealed in the days leading up to its debut in the country.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Infinix

Infinix Zero Flip Specifications (Expected)

The Infinix Zero Flip is expected to arrive with the same specifications as the model launched in global markets last month. This means it is likely to be powered by a Dimensity 8020 chipset from MediaTek, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to run on XOS 14 which is based on Android 14.

On the inside, the Infinix Zero Flip sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display also refreshes at 120Hz, according to the company.

For photos and videos, the Zero Flip has a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) along with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera — these are located on the cover display. There's a 50-megapixel camera on the inner display, and you can record 4K videos using the inner and outer cameras. The handset also offers GoPro integration, according to the company.

The Infinix Zero Flip features dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL. The company says it will receive two OS upgrades (up to Android 16). It packs a 4,720mAh battery that can be charged at 70W using the included charging adapter.