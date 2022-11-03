Technology News
Apple to Test 5G Network Support on iPhone models in India With iOS 16.2 Beta: Report

Apple is one of the few smartphone manufacturers left to announce a release date for the 5G software update.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 3 November 2022 12:47 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple executives are reportedly set to meet members of the Department of Telecommunications

  • Apple's 5G beta trial is a precursor to final launch in December
  • The company's support for 5G in India follows push by government
  • iOS 16.2 beta to test support for Airtel, Jio 5G networks

Apple will reportedly begin testing support for 5G networks on Indian iPhone models via its iOS 16.2 beta update as early as next week. The move comes after the government has been vocal about pushing smartphone manufacturers to release 5G software updates that would enable support for 5G network services in the country. Apple had earlier confirmed that it would update the software for its 5G-enabled phones in India by December. The software upgrade would cover recent models, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and iPhone SE (2022), which do not currently support 5G networks in India. The iOS 16.2 beta that has reportedly been confirmed is a precursor to the eventual full-fledged launch of 5G support in December. However, the Cupertino, California-based company is yet to confirm an exact date for the final launch of 5G services in the country.

As per a report by The Indian Express, iPhone users on Airtel and Jio networks will be eligible to participate in the Beta Software Program beginning next week which would allow them to try out the pre-release iOS 16.2 software and experience the latest 5G feature services.

Meanwhile, Apple executives are reportedly set to meet members of the Department of Telecommunications as well as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to convey their plans regarding the beta rollout of iOS 16 firmware that includes 5G carrier support.

Apple will be rolling out support for both Airtel 5G Plus and Jio True 5G with the upcoming iOS 16.2 public beta, which is expected to roll out to all iPhone users next month. 

Users wishing to test out 5G services in India on their iPhone before the final launch may consider updating to the upcoming iOS 16 beta by signing up on Apple's Beta Software Program website. However, users must remain aware that beta updates are generally not as reliable as stable releases and users may face issues in terms of performance and bugs on their iPhone.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.

 

Further reading: Apple, iOS 16.1 beta, iPhone, 5g, Airtel, Jio, Vi

Further reading: Apple, iOS 16.1 beta, iPhone, 5g, Airtel, Jio, Vi
