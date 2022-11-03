Technology News
iQoo Neo 7 SE Key Specifications Tipped, May Feature Snapdragon 8 Series SoC, 50-megapixel Camera

iQoo Neo 7 SE is said to sport similar specifications to the iQoo Neo 7 apart from the change in the chipset.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 3 November 2022 12:27 IST
iQoo Neo 7 SE Key Specifications Tipped, May Feature Snapdragon 8 Series SoC, 50-megapixel Camera

iQoo Neo 7 SE is said to launch as the latest addition to the iQoo Neo 7 (pictured) series

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 SE is tipped to pack a 5000mAh battery
  • The handset is said to offer 120W fast charging support
  • iQoo Neo 7 SE could come in 8GB, 12GB RAM variants

iQoo Neo 7 SE, the reported "Speed Edition" to the standard iQoo Neo 7, that was launched in China last month, has been tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 series SoC, according to tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter:@passionategeekz). The standard iQoo 7 launched with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, while featuring a hole-punch display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of onboard storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W flash charging. According to the tipster, the upcoming iQoo Neo 7 series handset will feature similar specifications, apart from the change in chipset on the iQoo 7 SE, or Speed Edition.

As per a recent tweet by the tipster, the iQoo Neo 7 SE edition could sport an AMOLED-display that supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Meanwhile, the smartphone is said to come in 8GB, and 12 GB RAM variants. However, specifications of the handset's inbuilt storage capacity have not been revealed by the tipster.

For optics, iQoo Neo 7 SE is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel OIS sensor. A similar sensor was also seen on the iQoo Neo 7 alongside a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 16-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video-calls.

iQoo Neo 7 SE may also be powered by a 5000mAh battery that could support 120W fast charging, according to the tipster. Similar battery and charging features were also seen on the iQOO Neo 7 SE.

However, iQoo is yet to reveal any specifications, details, or launch timeline of the purported iQoo Neo 7 SE.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: iQoo Neo 7, iQoo Neo 7 SE, Qualcomm, Mediatek, iQoo
Qualcomm to Keep Supplying Apple With Chips in 2023, Q4 Revenue Forecast Falls Short of Estimates

