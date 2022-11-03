iQoo Neo 7 SE, the reported "Speed Edition" to the standard iQoo Neo 7, that was launched in China last month, has been tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 series SoC, according to tipster Paras Guglani (Twitter:@passionategeekz). The standard iQoo 7 launched with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, while featuring a hole-punch display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of onboard storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W flash charging. According to the tipster, the upcoming iQoo Neo 7 series handset will feature similar specifications, apart from the change in chipset on the iQoo 7 SE, or Speed Edition.

As per a recent tweet by the tipster, the iQoo Neo 7 SE edition could sport an AMOLED-display that supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Meanwhile, the smartphone is said to come in 8GB, and 12 GB RAM variants. However, specifications of the handset's inbuilt storage capacity have not been revealed by the tipster.

For optics, iQoo Neo 7 SE is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel OIS sensor. A similar sensor was also seen on the iQoo Neo 7 alongside a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with f/1.88 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 16-megapixel camera on the front with f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video-calls.

iQoo Neo 7 SE may also be powered by a 5000mAh battery that could support 120W fast charging, according to the tipster. Similar battery and charging features were also seen on the iQOO Neo 7 SE.

However, iQoo is yet to reveal any specifications, details, or launch timeline of the purported iQoo Neo 7 SE.

