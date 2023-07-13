Technology News

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Slip in Price; Some Altcoins Including Aave, Tron See Profits

Bitcoin recorded a loss of 1.29 percent on Thursday, to trade at the price point of $30,328 (roughly Rs. 24.8 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 July 2023 12:08 IST
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Slip in Price; Some Altcoins Including Aave, Tron See Profits

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

As of July 13, the crypto sector capitalisation stands at $1.18 trillion

Highlights
  • Tether, Binance Coin recorded losses
  • Dogecoin, Litecoin also recorded price dips
  • Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink saw profits

The overall crypto price chart reflected losses next to most cryptocurrencies on Thursday, July 13. Bitcoin recorded a loss of 1.29 percent on Thursday, to trade at the price point of $30,328 (roughly Rs. 24.8 lakh). The most expensive cryptocurrency in the market, BTC lost around $187 (roughly Rs. 15,356) from its value in the last 24 hours. It is notable that the price of BTC did not spike as expected despite the CPI data indicating at the lowest inflation in two years (three percent, better than the 3.1 percent forecast).

“The possibility of BTC's downside support getting tested is likely to increase as even the US equity index S&P 500 was up 0.75 percent in the wake of the positive CPI data. This could be indicative of indecisiveness among the investors,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk, told Gadgets 360.

Ether followed Bitcoin to record a price dip on Thursday. With a price drop of 1.23 percent, the value of ETH now stands at $1,866 (roughly Rs. 1.53 lakh) as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker.

Major cryptocurrencies that saw losses include Tether, Binance Coin, USD Coin, Ripple, and Cardano.

Dogecoin, Solana, Litecoin, Polygon, and Polkadot also witnessed losses.

The overall crypto market capitalisation recorded a loss of 0.96 percent in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the crypto sector capitalisation stands at $1.18 trillion (roughly Rs. 96,77,911 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

The crypto fear and greed index, down seven points from yesterday, continues to stay in the greed zone with a score of 57/100.

Meanwhile, only a handful of cryptocurrencies managed to mint profits on Thursday.

These include Tron, Bitcoin Cash, Chainlink, Aave, and Zcash.

“In terms of token-specific developments, COMP (+7.39 percent) token has shown its highest volumes ever in coin terms already in July. COMP is one of the most prominent DeFi tokens which has been pumping on the news of its founder leaving the protocol to start a new venture to bridge the gap between traditional finance and crypto,” Hudda noted.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Honor Watch 4 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display, e-SIM Support Launched: Price, Features

Related Stories

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Slip in Price; Some Altcoins Including Aave, Tron See Profits
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tesla in Talks to Set Up India Plant, Cars to Start at Rs. 20 Lakh: Report
  2. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  3. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  4. Apple Rolls Out First iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma Public Beta Updates
  5. Nothing Phone 2 vs iQoo Neo 7 Pro: Price, Specifications Comparison
  6. Nothing Phone 2 With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Tipped Again: Check Here
  9. Nothing Phone 2 vs OnePlus 11R: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Meets Expectations, and a Bit More
#Latest Stories
  1. Emmy Nominations 2023: Succession Leads the Pack With 27 Nods, The Last of Us in Close Second
  2. Honor Magic V2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 7.92-Inch Inner Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. FTC to Appeal Judge’s Ruling That Greenlit Microsoft’s $69 Billion Takeover of Call of Duty Maker Activision
  4. iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma Public Beta 1 Rolling Out: How to Sign Up to Test Apple's Upcoming Updates
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Slip in Price; Some Altcoins Including Aave, Tron See Profits
  6. Honor Watch 4 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display, e-SIM Support Launched: Price, Features
  7. Tesla in Talks With Government to Set Up Factory in India, Electric Car Prices to Start at Rs. 20 Lakh: Report
  8. Amazon Prime Day US Sales Rise by 6 Percent to $6.4 Billion From 2022 on First Day
  9. James Webb Space Telescope Captures Closest Star-Forming Region to Earth, NASA Releases Image
  10. China Begins Offline Trials of CBDC Payments, Stitches e-CNY Payments to SIMs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.