iPhone 17 Air Could Be Thinner Than Samsung's Galaxy S25 Slim; Price Range Tipped

The Galaxy S25 Slim was said to launch in January with the rest of the lineup.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 January 2025 14:45 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 has 7.8mm thickness

Highlights
  • Price of Galaxy S25 Slim could be lower than that of Ultra model
  • Galaxy S25 Slim was earlier expected to launch in January with
  • Apple could release the iPhone 17 Air alongside the rest of the lineup
Apple and Samsung are expected to release slim flagships this year. The iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim is anticipated to replace the Plus version in the upcoming lineup, while Samsung could add a Galaxy S25 Slim as the fourth model in the Galaxy S25 series. While we wait for the official announcement, a report from Korea offers hints about the pricing and thickness of these high-end smartphones. The Galaxy S25 Slim could be made available at a later date, while the iPhone 17 Air could go official in September this year.

As per a report by Sisajournal, Apple will launch the iPhone 17 Air alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series in the second half of this tear. This purported handset will reportedly cost the same as the iPhone 16 Plus.

Galaxy S25 Slim Could Be Made Available at a Later Date

Samsung's Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra are expected to be unveiled on January 22. The rumoured Galaxy S25 Slim variant is said to go official in the second or third quarter instead of January with the rest of the S25 lineup. The brand reportedly started preparing the Slim model after hearing about Apple's plans for the iPhone 17 Air.

The price of this model could be lower than that of the top-of-the-line Ultra model. Samsung is said to have applied ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) technology to reduce the camera size in the upcoming model.

Further, the report claims that the iPhone 17 Air will be 6.25mm thick which is about 1.65mm thinner than the iPhone 16 (7.8mm thick). The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, on the other hand, is said to get a mid-6mm thick profile, thinner than the standard Galaxy S24 (7.6mm).

A recent leak suggested a premium price range for the iPhone 17 Air that is between $1,299 and $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,09,00 to 1,26,000). This would be a higher price range considering the $899 (roughly Rs. 75,500) price tag of the iPhone 16 Plus for the 128GB storage model. It is said to include an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM. It is likely to ship with Apple's first-ever 5G and Wi-Fi chips.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Specifications, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air Specifications, Apple, Samsung, iPhone 17 Slim
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Draft Data Protection Rules Mandate Due Diligence, Explicit Consent for Processing Children's Data
LG 2025 OLED Evo TVs With Alpha 11 AI Processor Unveiled Ahead of CES 2025

