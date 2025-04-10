Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Pro Leaked Case Renders Suggest Large Rear Camera Island

iPhone 17 Pro case is seen with a long rear camera bar running the full width of the phone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2025 15:06 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Leaked Case Renders Suggest Large Rear Camera Island

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 Pro is tipped to have an aluminium frame

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro may look substantially different to iPhone 16 Pro
  • The renders suggest MagSafe support on the iPhone 17 Pro
  • The camera island appears to be long
Advertisement

iPhone 17 series leaks keep pouring in, and this time, we've got leaked images of an alleged iPhone 17 Pro case. The alleged case, said to belong to the upcoming iPhone, suggests that the phone will be equipped with a new rear camera bar design instead of the square camera layout on the iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 17 Pro appears to have a long camera bar running the full width of the phone. The handset is rumoured to come with an A19 Pro chipset, a 6.3-inch display, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

Prominent tipster Sony Dickson (@SonnyDickson) posted pictures of an alleged iPhone 17 Pro case on X. The supposed case shows a larger cutout for the rear cameras. The renders suggest that the camera island could be redesigned in the upcoming iPhone, swapping out the traditional square camera bump seen on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro.

The camera island appears to be long, and runs across the phone's back, somewhat resembling the camera bar on Google's Pixel phones. The alleged case also suggests MagSafe support on the iPhone 17 Pro. The case appears to have cutouts for volume buttons, Action button, power button, and Camera Control.

The latest leak backs up rumours about the iPhone 17 Pro's design changes. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had recently stated that the rear camera of the new iPhone will look ‘meaningfully different.'

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Leaks about the iPhone 17 Pro models have been aplenty in recent weeks. The iPhone 17 Pro is tipped to have an aluminium frame and could pack 12GB RAM. It is said to come with a triple rear camera unit like its predecessor, with an upgraded 48-megapixel telephoto rear camera, and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The iPhone 17 Pro is tipped to get a 6.3-inch display, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch display. Both models are said to run on a new A19 Pro chip manufactured with TSMC's same 3nm process. They are also said to get a dual video recording feature with iOS 19.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, Apple, iPhone 17 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta Faces FTC Trial With Instagram, WhatsApp Breakup at Risk
Nintendo’s Pivotal Switch 2 Launch Boosted by Trump Tariff Pause

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Leaked Case Renders Suggest Large Rear Camera Island
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) 4K Smart TVs With Filmmaker Mode Launched in India
  2. Vivo V50e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 5,600mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. CMF Phone 2 Pro's Rear Panel Revealed in New Teaser
  4. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Teased to Launch Soon With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  5. Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Design, Key Features Revealed
  6. iPhone 17 Pro Alleged Case Shows Pixel-Like Rear Camera Module
  7. UIDAI's New Aadhaar App Will Scan Your Face to Verify Your Identity
  8. Lumio Vision 7, Vision 9 4K Smart TVs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Indian Startup Unveils System to Run AI Without Advanced Chips
  10. Dell Pro, Pro Plus and Pro Premium Series of AI PCs Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Startup Unveils System to Run AI Without Advanced Chips
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Leaked Case Renders Suggest Large Rear Camera Island
  3. Lumio Vision 7 and Vision 9 4K Smart TVs Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Nintendo’s Pivotal Switch 2 Launch Boosted by Trump Tariff Pause
  5. Meta Faces FTC Trial With Instagram, WhatsApp Breakup at Risk
  6. PS Plus Game Catalog April Lineup Revealed: Hogwarts Legacy, Blue Prince, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2
  7. Xiaomi X Pro QLED (2025) Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution, Filmmaker Mode Launched in India
  8. Vivo V50e With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Features
  9. Asus Partners With Swiggy Instamart to Offer Instant Delivery of Accessories
  10. Redmi Turbo 4 Pro to Launch Later This Month With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »