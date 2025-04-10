iPhone 17 series leaks keep pouring in, and this time, we've got leaked images of an alleged iPhone 17 Pro case. The alleged case, said to belong to the upcoming iPhone, suggests that the phone will be equipped with a new rear camera bar design instead of the square camera layout on the iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 17 Pro appears to have a long camera bar running the full width of the phone. The handset is rumoured to come with an A19 Pro chipset, a 6.3-inch display, and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

Prominent tipster Sony Dickson (@SonnyDickson) posted pictures of an alleged iPhone 17 Pro case on X. The supposed case shows a larger cutout for the rear cameras. The renders suggest that the camera island could be redesigned in the upcoming iPhone, swapping out the traditional square camera bump seen on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro.

The camera island appears to be long, and runs across the phone's back, somewhat resembling the camera bar on Google's Pixel phones. The alleged case also suggests MagSafe support on the iPhone 17 Pro. The case appears to have cutouts for volume buttons, Action button, power button, and Camera Control.

The latest leak backs up rumours about the iPhone 17 Pro's design changes. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had recently stated that the rear camera of the new iPhone will look ‘meaningfully different.'

iPhone 17 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Leaks about the iPhone 17 Pro models have been aplenty in recent weeks. The iPhone 17 Pro is tipped to have an aluminium frame and could pack 12GB RAM. It is said to come with a triple rear camera unit like its predecessor, with an upgraded 48-megapixel telephoto rear camera, and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The iPhone 17 Pro is tipped to get a 6.3-inch display, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch display. Both models are said to run on a new A19 Pro chip manufactured with TSMC's same 3nm process. They are also said to get a dual video recording feature with iOS 19.