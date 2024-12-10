Realme Note 60x has been launched in the Philippines with a Unisoc T612 chipset and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The handset comes with ArmorShell protection which is said to protect the internal ports and core components. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 14-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. The smartphone supports 4GB of physical RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM expansion. It carries an 8-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Realme Note 60x Price, Colour Options

Realme Note 60x price is set in the Philippines at PHP 4,799 (roughly Rs. 7,000) for the sole 4GB + 64GB option. It is available for purchase online in the country via Shoppe and TikTok Shop. The phone is offered in Marble Black and Wilderness Green colourways.

Realme Note 60x Specifications, Features

The Realme Note 60x sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 560 nits peak brightness level, and a low blue light emitting Eye Comfort Mode. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be expanded virtually to up to 12GB, while the storage can be extended to up to 2TB via a microSD card. The handset ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

In the camera department, the Realme Note 60x is equipped with an 8-megapixel sensor at the back and a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. The phone supports the Rainwater Smart Touch feature which allows people to use the touchscreen with wet hands or in the rain. It also has the Mini Capsule 2.0 feature that shows notifications around the camera cutout.

The Realme Note 60x carries a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. Other connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 167.26 x 76.67 x 7.84mm in size and weighs about 187g.

