Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Specifications Leak via Camera FV-5 Database

The Galaxy S25 Ultra may support both auto and manual focus modes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 December 2024 09:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Specifications Leak via Camera FV-5 Database

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the purported successor to the Galaxy S24 Ultra (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Alleged Camera FV-5 listing reveals Galaxy S25 Ultra's camera details
  • It may support 4080x3060px max resolution with 4-in-1 pixel binning
  • The handset features EIS, f/1.7 aperture, and 26.6mm focal length
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch early next year as the company's top-of-the-line handset. The smartphone, which has been in the rumour mill for the past few months, has now been listed on a professional camera application database. The alleged listing suggests details about its camera system, such as support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS), maximum image resolution, and the lens' aperture size. Notably, this development comes after a tipster suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's higher storage variants may get an upgrade in terms of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera FV-5 Listing

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was spotted on the Camera FV-5 database with the model number SM-S938U. The listing hints at a primary sensor with a 12.5-megapixel resolution, which likely refers to a 50-megapixel camera with four-in-one pixel binning. The sensor could have a 6.3mm focal length and support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

The handset is said to have a maximum image resolution of 4080x3060 pixels. It is speculated to have a 1x magnification factor with a 75.7-degree horizontal and 60.5-degree vertical field of view. The sensor is tipped to have a f/1.7 aperture and 26.6mm focal length (35mm). Additionally, it will reportedly shoot images in the JPEG/DNG format.

The listing also suggests that the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra may have a hyperfocal distance of 4.86m and support both auto and manual focus modes.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to be equipped with a 6.86-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, as per previous reports. The purported handset may sport a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

It is said to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Elon Musk’s Grok AI Made Available to All X Users: How to Access the Chatbot
OnePlus Pad Gets OxygenOS 15 Update in India With AI Features and Flux Themes: What’s New

