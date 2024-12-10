Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch early next year as the company's top-of-the-line handset. The smartphone, which has been in the rumour mill for the past few months, has now been listed on a professional camera application database. The alleged listing suggests details about its camera system, such as support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS), maximum image resolution, and the lens' aperture size. Notably, this development comes after a tipster suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's higher storage variants may get an upgrade in terms of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera FV-5 Listing

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was spotted on the Camera FV-5 database with the model number SM-S938U. The listing hints at a primary sensor with a 12.5-megapixel resolution, which likely refers to a 50-megapixel camera with four-in-one pixel binning. The sensor could have a 6.3mm focal length and support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

The handset is said to have a maximum image resolution of 4080x3060 pixels. It is speculated to have a 1x magnification factor with a 75.7-degree horizontal and 60.5-degree vertical field of view. The sensor is tipped to have a f/1.7 aperture and 26.6mm focal length (35mm). Additionally, it will reportedly shoot images in the JPEG/DNG format.

The listing also suggests that the purported Galaxy S25 Ultra may have a hyperfocal distance of 4.86m and support both auto and manual focus modes.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumoured to be equipped with a 6.86-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, as per previous reports. The purported handset may sport a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel 5x telephoto camera, and an upgraded 50-megapixel ultrawide camera.

It is said to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.