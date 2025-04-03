Apple on Wednesday released the iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 1 update for the iPhone to developers and beta testers. Apple's latest update is not a substantial introduction but still includes a handful of minor changes to the Mail app and AppleCare information. Further, it also introduces system stability improvements and resolves bugs and issues related to the Apple Vision Pro app, StoreKit, Writing Tools, and more on the iPhone.

iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 1 arrives two days after Apple released iOS 18.4, which introduced iPhone features such as Visual Intelligence on the iPhone 15 Pro models, new emojis, Image Playground styles, and more. As per MacRumors, users can now toggle Contact Photos directly from the Mail app's interface by tapping the three-dot option in the top-right corner of the screen. It also allows for turning off the Group by Sender setting on the iPhone.

A new banner for AppleCare coverage now appears in the Settings app. Users need to navigate to Settings > General > AppleCare and Warranty. They can learn more about the coverage they've purchased by tapping the link. Alongside, the update introduces an option to manage the AppleCare plan by heading over to your Apple Account and selecting a device from the device list.

In addition to these features, the iOS 18.5 Developer Beta 1 update includes fixes for an issue related to the Apple Vision Pro app which the company debuted with its iOS 18.4 update. The app caters to the company's mixed reality (MR) headset and enables users to download apps and games, discover films and shows, and get tips for the Vision Pro via the App Store. Users running iOS 18.4 Beta 1 reported an issue which caused the app to launch with a black screen. The latest update rectifies this problem.