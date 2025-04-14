Realme 14T India launch could take place very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by Realme, but a new leak suggests the India pricing of the phone. The Realme 14T is tipped to come with 8GB RAM and two storage choices — 128GB and 256GB. It is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Realme is likely to offer a 6,000mAh battery in the phone. It could feature an IP69-rated build for water and dust resistance.

Realme 14T Price in India (Leaked)

91Mobiles, citing unnamed sources, leaked the price details of the unannounced Realme 14T. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the phone will reportedly be sold for Rs. 17,999, whereas the 8GB RAM + 256GB option could be priced at Rs. 18,999.

The report includes an alleged promo image of the Realme 14T. It shows that Realme will offer Rs. 1,000 as an instant discount on the purchase of the phone. The poster suggests an AMOLED display with 2,100 nits peak brightness, an IP69-rated build, and a 6,000mAh battery on the phone. It is said to come in mountain green and lightning purple colours.

Realme 14T is expected to be a new addition to the Realme 14 series. The unannounced handset was earlier spotted on AliExpress, suggesting key specifications. It was shown with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is tipped to offer 100W charging support.

The Realme 14T is rumoured to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. It may ship with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and could offer 5G and NFC connectivity. It is said to measure 163.1 x 75.6 x 7.9mm and weigh 196g.

