Technology News
English Edition

Apple Takes Top Spot for First-Quarter Smartphone Sales, Data Shows

Apple had 19 percent of the smartphone market, despite flat or declining sales in the US.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 April 2025 19:56 IST
Apple Takes Top Spot for First-Quarter Smartphone Sales, Data Shows

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple sales have declined in the US, Europe and China

Highlights
  • The OM token is ranked 81st on CoinMarketCap’s index
  • Samsung has 18 percent of the smartphone market
  • iPhone 16e is in strong demand in Japan, India
Advertisement

Apple took the top spot for global smartphone sales in the first quarter on the back of the iPhone 16e's launch and strong demand in countries such as Japan and India, data from Counterpoint Research showed on Monday.

Apple had 19 percent of the smartphone market, despite flat or declining sales in the US, Europe and China, followed by Samsung with 18 percent of the market, according to Counterpoint.

The International Data Corporation, which tracks mobile phone shipments, said global shipments rose 1.5 percent in the first quarter, with Apple rushing to stockpile units to avoid tariffs imposed by US president Donald Trump.

Trump's back-and-forth tariffs and escalation of global trade tensions has resulted in global financial market turmoil for the past two weeks, a worsening economic outlook and the possibility of stronger inflation.

Apple had chartered cargo flights to ferry 600 tons of iPhones, or as many as 1.5 million, to the United States from India in an effort to beat the tariffs.

However, Trump's decision to exclude smartphones, computers and some other electronics from the sweeping reciprocal duties on China led to a rise in global tech shares on Monday.

"The recent exemption by the US government pausing smartphone import tariffs from China offers temporary relief for US companies, but heavy reliance on China's supply chain persists amid ongoing tariff volatility," said Ryan Reith, group vice president, worldwide device trackers, IDC.

"Right now, the focus for US smartphone brands should be taking advantage of the exemption by building and shipping as much as possible."

Counterpoint, which expects the smartphone market to decline this year due to tariff-related uncertainty, said Xiaomi continued its sales momentum in third place, while Vivo took the fourth spot and OPPO was fifth.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Smartphones, Samsung
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Pro Enhancements Include Native 4K, Ray Tracing
Realme 14T Price in India Leaked; Said to Offer 6,000mAh Battery, IP69-Certified Build

Related Stories

Apple Takes Top Spot for First-Quarter Smartphone Sales, Data Shows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's What the OnePlus 13T Could Look Like
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Battery, Display and Camera Details Revealed in Teasers
  3. Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on April 15
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Limited-Time Discount in India
  5. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Tipped to Get a 7,100mAh Battery; May Launch Soon
  7. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Options Teased
  8. CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Ship With a Charger in the Box in India
  9. Why Apple's CEO Has Prioritised the Development of AR Glasses
  10. Realme 14T Price in India Leaked; Said to Pack 6,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Ad Exchange and Generative AI Ads Launch in India, Offers Access to Platform’s Logged-in Users
  2. Realme 14T Price in India Leaked; Said to Offer 6,000mAh Battery, IP69-Certified Build
  3. Google to Enforce MiCA Compliance for Crypto Ads in the EU With Stricter Policy
  4. Apple Takes Top Spot for First-Quarter Smartphone Sales, Data Shows
  5. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Pro Enhancements Include Native 4K, Ray Tracing
  6. Vivo Watch 5 Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch; Said to Offer 22 Days Battery Life
  7. OM Token’s Sudden Plummet Stirs Rug Pull Fears, Mantra Blames ‘Sudden Liquidation’  
  8. Nothing Teases CMF Buds 2 Design and Colour Options Ahead of April 28 Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Up to Rs. 12,000 Off for a Limited Period in India
  10. Google Chrome Fixes 23-Year-Old Bug That Let Sites See Your Previously Visited Links
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »