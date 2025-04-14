Technology News
English Edition

How to Add Music to Your WhatsApp Status

You can add 15 second of audio to an image, and 60 seconds of audio when uploading a video to your WhatsApp Status.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 14 April 2025 20:58 IST
How to Add Music to Your WhatsApp Status

WhatsApp Status updates are available for 24 hours after they are published

Highlights
  • WhatsApp now lets you add music to your Status Updates
  • You can add music to your WhatsApp Status with a couple of taps
  • WhatsApp also lets you conffigure the audience for Status updates
Advertisement

WhatsApp recently began rolling out a new feature that allows you to add music to your WhatsApp Status. Just like Meta's other social platforms Instagram and Facebook, you can now add up to 15 seconds of music for an image and up to 60 seconds when uploading a video. WhatsApp Status updates — including those with music — are protected with end-to-end encryption (so WhatsApp can't see which songs are added to a Status) and will be available for 24 hours after they are posted.

We've tested the new feature that lets you add music to your Status on the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS and Android. The WhatsApp Status composer now includes a new music icon, which displays a pop-up card when tapped. You can search for specific tracks, or select one of several tracks that are popular in your region.

Uploading an image with music to WhatsApp Status

 

Once you've selected a music track, you can check your Status audience, or make additional edits and mention other users or groups before you hit publish. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to add music to your WhatsApp Status.

How to Add Music to Your WhatsApp Status

  1. Open WhatsApp and tap on the Updates tab on the bottom navigation bar.
  2. Tap the Add status button.
  3. Select an image or video from the built-in media picker.
  4. Tap the new music icon at the top of the screen.
  5. Search for a song or select one of the popular tracks listed on the pop-up card.
  6. Drag the slider at the bottom of the screen to select the part of the song that you want to use.
  7. After checking that the correct segment of the track has been selected, tap Done to go back to the Status composer.
  8. Tap the green send button to publish your WhatsApp Status.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp Status, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Status Music Feature, WhatsApp Status Features, WhatsApp
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google to Enforce MiCA Compliance for Crypto Ads in the EU With Stricter Policy

Related Stories

How to Add Music to Your WhatsApp Status
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's What the OnePlus 13T Could Look Like
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Tipped to Get a 7,100mAh Battery; May Launch Soon
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Battery, Display and Camera Details Revealed in Teasers
  4. Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on April 15
  5. Oppo K13 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Will Launch in India on This Date
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Limited-Time Discount in India
  7. Vivo T4 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design and Colour Options Teased
  8. Realme GT 7 to Launch on April 23; Will Pack Big Battery in Slim Frame
  9. CMF Phone 2 Pro Will Ship With a Charger in the Box in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Ad Exchange and Generative AI Ads Launch in India, Offers Access to Platform’s Logged-in Users
  2. Realme 14T Price in India Leaked; Said to Offer 6,000mAh Battery, IP69-Certified Build
  3. Google to Enforce MiCA Compliance for Crypto Ads in the EU With Stricter Policy
  4. Apple Takes Top Spot for First-Quarter Smartphone Sales, Data Shows
  5. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 Pro Enhancements Include Native 4K, Ray Tracing
  6. Vivo Watch 5 Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch; Said to Offer 22 Days Battery Life
  7. OM Token’s Sudden Plummet Stirs Rug Pull Fears, Mantra Blames ‘Sudden Liquidation’  
  8. Nothing Teases CMF Buds 2 Design and Colour Options Ahead of April 28 Launch
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Up to Rs. 12,000 Off for a Limited Period in India
  10. Google Chrome Fixes 23-Year-Old Bug That Let Sites See Your Previously Visited Links
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »