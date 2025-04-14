Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Up to Rs. 12,000 Off for a Limited Period in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 April 2025 18:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Up to Rs. 12,000 Off for a Limited Period in India

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery

  • Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra has a quad rear camera unit
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra runs One UI 7 based on Android 15
  • No-cost EMI options for the phone start at just Rs. 3,278
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was unveiled in India in January this year during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event, with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,29,999. The latest Samsung flagship is now available for purchase at a discounted rate in the country. The South Korean brand is providing up to Rs. 12,000 as instant cashback on the phone. There are additional exchange offers and no-cost EMI options as well. The Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Samsung is currently offering a limited-time discount on the Galaxy S25 Ultra through its online store. Customers can avail an instant bank discount worth Rs. 11,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs. 12,000 when purchasing the Titanium Silverblue colour variant of the phone. This will bring down the effective starting price to Rs. 1,17,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 1,29,999. This offer is valid until April 30.

Further, buyers can avail of extra Rs. 4,000 welcome benefits on Shop App purchases. No-cost EMI options for the Galaxy S25 Ultra start at just Rs. 3,278. Shoppers can get up to a Rs. 75,000 discount when they exchange their old device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15 with Samsung's One UI 7 interface on top. It sports a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. It runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, alongside 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. It also comes with a bunch of Galaxy AI features.

For optics, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, another 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it boasts a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Google Chrome Fixes 23-Year-Old Bug That Let Sites See Your Previously Visited Links

