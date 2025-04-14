Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was unveiled in India in January this year during the company's Galaxy Unpacked event, with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,29,999. The latest Samsung flagship is now available for purchase at a discounted rate in the country. The South Korean brand is providing up to Rs. 12,000 as instant cashback on the phone. There are additional exchange offers and no-cost EMI options as well. The Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Samsung is currently offering a limited-time discount on the Galaxy S25 Ultra through its online store. Customers can avail an instant bank discount worth Rs. 11,000 or an exchange bonus of Rs. 12,000 when purchasing the Titanium Silverblue colour variant of the phone. This will bring down the effective starting price to Rs. 1,17,999, down from the original launch price of Rs. 1,29,999. This offer is valid until April 30.

Further, buyers can avail of extra Rs. 4,000 welcome benefits on Shop App purchases. No-cost EMI options for the Galaxy S25 Ultra start at just Rs. 3,278. Shoppers can get up to a Rs. 75,000 discount when they exchange their old device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15 with Samsung's One UI 7 interface on top. It sports a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection. It runs on a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, alongside 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. It also comes with a bunch of Galaxy AI features.

For optics, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a quad rear camera unit, comprising a 200-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, another 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it boasts a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.