Apple released the iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 on Monday, hours after Apple revealed that not all of its features would be coming to the European Union (EU). The next generation of iPhone's operating system was first showcased at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10 and has since been rolled out to registered developers via iOS 18 Developer Beta 1. The first beta update brought several new features to the iPhone, such as letting users hide the app, folder and widget names from the home screen and enabling dark mode for first-party app icons. With the latest update, Apple has added even more features to the iPhone.

iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 features

With iOS 18 Developer Beta 2, Apple brings iPhone Mirroring. This feature was showcased during the WWDC 2024 keynote and allows users to mirror their iPhone on their Mac. They can receive calls and notifications, control the apps and transfer files between both devices via a simple drag and drop. This feature is activated when the iPhone is paired with a Mac running macOS Sequoia beta 2.

iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 Update for iPhone

Furthermore, the update also adds a new toggle for RCS Messaging in the iPhone's settings. However, the functionality is not said to be activated yet and only shows up for users in the US whose carrier supports RCS Messaging, such as AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.

While iOS 18 Developer Beta 1 added Dark Mode to the iPhone's home screen icons, the latest update adds a new dark-themed icon for the App Store. Users can now also make their wallpapers darker with a new option that tints the wallpaper. Another notable feature is the added support for compliance with the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA). It brings support for alternative app stores as well as enabling users to download apps directly from websites.

Other features introduced with iOS 18 Developer Beta 2 include a new widget for Connected Cards in the Wallet app, a + icon in the Passwords app for quickly saving new entries, and enhanced feedback for the power button in the Control Centre.

Apart from iOS 18, Apple also released developer beta updates for macOS, iPadOS, visionOS, tvOS and watchOS.

