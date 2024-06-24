Apple Vision Pro was unveiled in June 2023 with much fanfare. It was touted to be the device that could replace both smartphones and computers while offering customisable immersive and virtual environments for digital tasks. However, with a steep price tag of $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,92,200) and several issues reported with the device, the mixed-reality headset is said to have failed to make the kind of splash the tech giant would have liked. A new report now claims that Apple is working on a multiproduct strategy to boost its headset's popularity.

Apple reportedly planning a multiproduct Vision Pro strategy

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports in his latest Power On newsletter that top executives in Apple's Vision team reevaluated the product strategy a few months ago and decided to create a lineup with several new devices in different price ranges instead of a single hero product. Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the report highlighted that the new roadmap will bring two new variants of the device and a successor to the Vision Pro.

The first Vision Pro variant that could arrive is said to be a stripped-down version of the headset with a limited number of features. The more affordable version of the product could be priced between $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,25,300) to $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,67,000). Gurman claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant planned this version of Vision Pro before the unveiling of the device last year.

As per the report, the cheaper device could be known as Apple Vision and is being developed internally under the codename N107. It could be launched by the end of 2025, however plans can always change. Currently, it is said that the main struggle for the company is to bring the cost down.

The second variant is more of a distant vision. Apple is reportedly developing augmented reality (AR) glasses which will be lightweight and come in a sunglass-like form factor. Not much is known about this product, however, the sources told Gurman that the tech giant has kept a tentative launch timeline of 2027.

Finally, the second generation of the Vision Pro is also in the works, as per the report. The tech giant has started developing the successor under the codename N109 and has planned a few upgrades for it. Reportedly, the Apple Vision Pro 2 will feature a faster processor and get improvements to the external cameras. The company is also said to be finding ways to make the device lighter and more comfortable.