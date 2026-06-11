Apple hosted this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) earlier this week. During the keynote presentation, the Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled its new iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate updates. Apart from this, Apple has started rolling out the first developer beta of the iOS 27 update, giving developers the opportunity to test out the software and build apps and games for it before it is rolled out to a broader user base. Testers have begun sharing iOS 27 insights, including the ones Apple did not showcase during the event. A user has spotted that the new OS version ships with new recovery options.

New Recovery Options Spotted in iOS 27 Developer Beta Version

A Reddit user recently shared a screenshot of the iOS 27 first developer beta update, which shows that the software comes with multiple recovery options, similar to previous macOS versions. Found in the iOS 27 build 24A55355q, the iOS 27 update will seemingly allow users to boot up their iPhone in the “Recovery Assistant” option, which is capable of “automatically” identifying software issues and attempting to fix them.

Moreover, the iOS 27 update could allow iPhone users to restore their handset to the latest version of iOS available with the Software Update recovery option. The image also shows a Diagnostics Mode, which seemingly allows Apple Support to run tests on the smartphone to identify hardware and software issues.

Apart from this, the image shared by the user suggests that the “Erase All Content and Settings” recovery option will let iPhone owners delete all media and stored data, while also resetting system settings to default. This appears to be similar to the Factory Data Reset option on Android phones. Lastly, users can also plug their iPhone into their computer to enter Recovery Mode.

According to a 9to5Mac report, iPhone users will be able to access the new recovery options by first turning off their handset. Then, they must reportedly press and hold the power button to boot up the iPhone until the Apple logo appears. To enter the recovery mode UI, users will reportedly need to continue pressing the power button until a progress bar appears under the Apple logo. After this, the handset is said to display the new recovery options.