Apple iPhone 15 series is available for sale in India starting September 22.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 23 September 2023 14:33 IST
iPhone 15 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB storage model

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 delivery on Blinkit is limited to Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune 
  • Blinkit has partnered with Apple reseller Unicorn 
  • Apple launched the iPhone 15 series on September 12
iPhone 15 series delivery has started in India starting September 22. Since Friday morning, interested buyers were spotted lining up in long queues outside retail stores, Apple BKC Mumbai or Apple Saket store to purchase the latest flagship models from the California-based firm. However, the instant product delivery app platform Blinkit is making it easier for buyers to purchase the latest iPhone 15 series within minutes. The firm has partnered with Apple premium reseller Unicorn to offer the service. However, the iPhone 15 delivery service is currently being offered in limited cities only. Apple's latest iPhone 15 lineup was announced at the company's 'Wonderlust' event on September 12 along with the latest Apple Watch Series 9 and other products.

Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa has officially announced the firm's partnership with Apple product reseller Unicorn to offer iPhone 15 series delivery service on Friday via Twitter. According to the tweet, the latest iPhone 15 models will be delivered to users in just 10 minutes. Notably, the service is currently being offered to buyers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Pune only. Moreover, Blinkit users can also avail an instant cashback of up to Rs. 5,000 on making the payment using HDFC bank cards. The firm is also offering EasyEMI options for buyers. 

The users can go to the Blinkit app on iOS and Android and place an order for iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus.

Apple launched the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max at its ‘Wonderlust' event on September 12. The phones are now available for sale in India starting September 22. The iPhone 15 price starts at Rs. 79,900, whereas, the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are selling at a starting price of Rs. 89,900, Rs. 1,39,900 and Rs. 1,59,900, respectively.

iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, and 5 colourways — Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow. On the other hand, the Pro models are available in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colour options.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, Apple iPhone 15, Blinkit, Unicorn, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 delivery in India, iPhone 15 Plus delivery in India
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
