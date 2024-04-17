iPhone 16 Pro is expected to arrive in the markets later this year alongside the base iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. These handsets will succeed the iPhone 15 lineup that debuted in September 2023. While Apple remains tightlipped about its next set of iPhones, several leaks about the upcoming models have suggested key features of the phones. They are tipped to come with several upgrades over the iPhone 15 range. The latest rumour suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro model cameras are likely to launch with a new protective layer.

A South Korean news aggregator with the username 'yeux1122' posted (via MacRumours) on the Naver blog that Apple was testing a new anti-reflective optical coating technology known as atomic layer deposition (ALD). The coating is expected to reduce image distortions like lens flare and ghosting to produce better photographs.

The post claimed that the technology was being tested for a "Pro model" of the next generation iPhone, which could either refer to the Pro or Pro Max models or both. The post did not mention any other details about the purported anti-reflective technology. The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to arrive with several camera improvements over its predecessor.

In a recent leak, the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to sport 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooters, a considerable upgrade over the 12-megapixel ultrawide camera of the preceding model. The company is also likely to introduce a tetraprism telephoto lens for the iPhone 16 Pro model, a feature that is present in the iPhone 15 Pro Max model.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models have also been tipped to be backed by larger batteries - 3,355mAh and 4,676mAh cells, respectively. The current iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models pack 3,290mAh, and 4,422mAh batteries, respectively. The company is also reportedly working to reduce the size of the bottom bezels of the upcoming Pro handsets.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.