iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were launched globally on Tuesday at Apple's 'Wonderlust' launch event. Both handsets feature a few notable hardware upgrades over last year's iPhone models. These include the company's A16 Bionic chipset, Dynamic Island and a 48-megapixel primary camera — features that were available on last year's Pro models. This year, all of Apple's iPhone models are equipped with a USB Type-C port, making them the first handsets to arrive without Apple's proprietary Lightning charging port.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus pricing and availability

iPhone 15 pricing in India starts at Rs. 79,900 while the iPhone 15 Plus is priced at Rs. 89,900 for the base 128GB variant. Both phones will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colour options, according to the company. While pre-orders for the phones begin on September 15, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will go on sale on September 22. The handsets will be available with up to 512GB storage.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus specifications and features

The iPhone 15 is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone that sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Ceramic Shield material for additional protection. This year, Apple has also equipped the iPhone 15 with the Dynamic Island that was introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro models last year. The display offers up to 2000 nits of peak brightness and the handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 15 Plus has a larger 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus colour options

Unlike last year's model, the primary camera on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models is a 48-megapixel wide angle camera with a 2um quad pixel sensor and an f/1.6 aperture. The smartphone is also equipped with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture and sensor shift stabilisation. The handset is equipped with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front, located in the new camera island for selfies and video chats.

Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are equipped with the company's A16 Bionic chip that powered last year's iPhone 14 Pro models. The handsets are the first phones from Apple to feature a USB Type-C port (instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning connector). There's no word from the iPhone maker on the amount of RAM or battery capacities on both handsets, but we can expect to find out additional details through third-party sources over the coming weeks.

