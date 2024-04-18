iPhone 17 Plus could be launched by the company next year with one notable change compared to its predecessors. The purported successor to the upcoming iPhone 16 Plus model is said to arrive with a smaller display, according to details shared by Ross Young, CEO and Co-Founder of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). The move could result in all of Apple's iPhone models being available at different price points, but it is worth noting that the iPhone 17 Plus is not expected to debut until H2 2025.

In a post on X (formerly Twiitter), DSCC's Ross Young (who has a very good track record when it comes to leaking display specifications of Apple's upcoming smartphones) states that the iPhone 17 Plus might be equipped with a slightly smaller screen than the company's previous "Plus" models.

Young doesn't specify a display size for the iPhone 17 Plus, but says that the handset's screen will be larger than the iPhone 17 and smaller than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Both the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus were launched with the same 6.7-inch display as the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and recent reports suggest the upcoming iPhone 16 Plus will also feature a 6.7-inch screen.

Apple's standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models are likely to arrive with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, while reports increase the size of the displays on this year's Pro models by 0.2 inches. The iPhone 16 Pro could sport a 6.3-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature a 6.9-inch display.

It's worth taking these rumours related to the iPhone 17 Plus with a pinch of salt, as there are several months before Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 17 series in 2025. The company is expected the iPhone 16 series of smartphones — comprising the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max — in the third quarter of 2024.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.