iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with a periscope camera setup for improved optical zoom performance.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2023 00:31 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be sold in four colourways

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro models feature an improved 48-megapixel camera
  • The Pro Max model offers the best optical zoom performance in the series
  • Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models are made from Grade 5 titanium

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max were unveiled by Apple on Tuesday at the company's 'Wonderlust' event that was streamed live from Apple Park in California. Under the hood, these handsets are powered the company's cutting-edge A17 Bionic chipset. They are also equipped with a programmable Action button that is similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models have a USB Type-C charging port unlike their predecessors. The top-of-the-line model features a periscope camera setup for improved zoom performance.

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max pricing and availability

The new iPhone 15 Pro pricing starts at Rs. 1,34,900 for the base 128GB variant, while customers can purchase the iPhone 15 Pro Max for Rs. 1,59,900 (256GB). The handsets will be available in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options as well.

Pre-orders begin on September 15, and the phones will go on sale on September 22. Apple says that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be sold in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium finishes.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus specifications and features

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively, with Apple's Ceramic Shield material and offer up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness Both handsets have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. They are powered by Apple's new 3nm chipset A17 Bionic chipset that offers a 10 percent increase in performance while offering up to 3 times more efficiency compared to the competition.

iphone 15 pro apple iphone 15 pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max features 5x telephoto zoom support
Photo Credit: Apple

 

The handsets are made using Grade 5 titanium and aluminium sub-structure for increased durability and lightness. They also offer a new Action button that replaces the Mute switch, and it can be assigned to a bunch of different actions.

The handsets feature a 48-megapixel wide angle camera with an f/1.78 aperture and has a coating to reduce lens glare. Along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The iPhone 15 Pro has a 12-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max model has a 12-megapixel periscope camera setup with f/2.8 aperture which is claimed to offer up to 5x optical zoom performance.

The Pro models in the iPhone 15 series are equipped with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture, that can be used for clicking selfies and making video calls.

Just like the regular models, the new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature a USB Type-C port with USB 3.0 speeds. It offers up to 10 Gbps data transfer speeds with an optional cable. According to Apple, the iPhone 15 Pro will offer up to a full day of use, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max is claimed to offer even longer battery life. The handsets also support the Qi2 standard, which offers faster wireless charging speeds, according to the company.

Comments

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro price in India, iPhone 15 Pro Max price in India, iPhone 15 Pro specifications, iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 15 launch, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Galaxy Ring Tipped to Be Highlight Product at 2024 Galaxy Unpacked Event
Detailed Crypto Laws Would Result in Responsible Industry Use of Blockchain, AI: Indian Web3 Experts

