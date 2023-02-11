iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched sometimes this year. Apple is reportedly working on a few aesthetic design changes on the upcoming iPhone series. The flagship smartphone lineup is expected to rival major competitor Samsung's Galaxy S23 series that has already been announced. Although the announcement is atleast six months away, a latest rumour around the purported iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Plus suggests that the handsets could feature a rounded back, and a redesigned camera bump design.

According to tipster ShrimpApplePro (@VNchocoTaco), commenting on an Apple Hub tweet teasing features of upcoming lineup, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus could feature a redesigned camera bump on the rear. The tipster hasn't revealed further information about the camera setup.

The Apple Hub tweet, on the other hand, suggested some key specifications that could be expected on the iPhone 15 lineup. The specifications tipped around the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus include that the smartphones could feature 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch display screens, respectively. The displays are also expected to get a new dynamic island design featuring 2.5D glass.

In terms of optics, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to feature a 48-megapixel wide camera, while being powered by an A16 chip with 6GB of RAM and USB Type-C port which support the same lightning speeds as the iPhone 14 models.

Meanwhile, the tipster also goes on to suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro could receive a 6.1-inch display, similar to the iPhone 15 in terms of size. The top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to get a 6.7-inch screen like the iPhone 15 Plus, in terms of size.

It was previously reported Apple could potentially use up to 2,500 of brightness in the iPhone 15 Ultra. The 'Ultra' model in the iPhone 15 lineup will reportedly replace the top-of-the-line Pro Max model.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.