iPhone 14 series launched in September 2022 came at a starting price of Rs. 79,990. Apple's flagship series — which includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — is currently available at a discounted price on the occasion of Valentine's Week. Customers in India who wish to buy the iPhone 14 lineup can avail massive cut on the launch price, bringing the effective starting price to as low as Rs. 42,000. The cumulative discount is calcluated post applying all offers, including back cards offers as well as instant cashback offers.

Third-party authorised retail seller for Apple devices, iVenus has launched latest offer on the iPhone 14 series. The vanilla iPhone 14 from the series is available at a net effective price of Rs. 37,900 on the online retailer's website for a limited time period. The discount includes an instant iVenus store discount of Rs. 8,000 and a Rs. 4,000 cashback offer on HDFC Bank cards.

Meanwhile, customers can also club it and avail an old phone exchange value and bonus of up to Rs. 30,000.

The online listing price of the iPhone 14 in India stands at Rs. 79,900 for the base 128GB storage variant. This makes the total discount applied on the handset up to Rs. 42,000, which is more than 50 percent, after clubbing store discount, card and EMI cashbacks, old phone exchange value discount, and exchange bonus, according to authorised third-party retail seller iVenus' website.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Plus is available at the net effective price of Rs. 46,990, which includes iVenus discount of Rs. 9,000, along with the same bank offers as applied on iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 was launched in India last year, featuring Apple's proprietary A15 Bionic SoC, a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that offer 1200nits peak brightness and support for Dolby Vision.

