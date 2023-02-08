Technology News

iPhone 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Display With 2,500 Nits of Brightness

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 Ultra in 2024.

Updated: 8 February 2023
iPhone 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Display With 2,500 Nits of Brightness

The iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max’s display has 2,000 nits of peak brightness

  • iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to have a bigger display than Pro models
  • Apple might even use a faster chipset in the iPhone 15 Ultra
  • The iPhone 15 Ultra may only offer wireless charging support

Apple has been rumoured to be working on an 'Ultra' model, which may replace the top-of-the-line Pro Max model. This change could be reflected in the iPhone 15 series, which may arrive in 2024. Recent reports have suggested that not only the iPhone 15 Ultra would pack more capabilities, but it would also be priced higher than the 'Pro' models. A reliable tipster has now suggested that the iPhone 15 Ultra might offer a significant improvement in terms of display brightness when compared to the current top-of-the-line iPhone model — the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to a tweet by tipster ShrimpApplePro (Twitter: @VNchocoTaco), Apple could potentially use Samsung's next-gen display capable of up to 2,500 of brightness in the iPhone 15 Ultra. This change would be a significant improvement over the 2,000 nits of peak brightness offered in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

It is believed that the Cupertino company is looking at more ways to differentiate the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone models. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg suggests that Apple is having internal discussions about releasing a new iPhone model in 2024.

This rumoured model could be a higher-end device than the currently available 'Pro' models. Furthermore, it might even cost more than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. Gurman believes that the iPhone 15 Ultra might offer even better camera improvements than what is already planned for the iPhone 15 lineup.

Other stand-out features might include an even bigger display than the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro models. The iPhone 15 Ultra might even come with a faster processor as well. Apple might also ditch the lightning or USB Type-C port and offer only wireless charging support. However, currently, these are all just speculations and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

iPhone 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature a Display With 2,500 Nits of Brightness
