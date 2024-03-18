Technology News
iPhone SE 4, Foldable iPhone, AR Glasses, More; Apple's Product Roadmap for Next 3 Years Leaked

iPhone SE 4 with a 48-megapixel rear camera is said to arrive in 2025.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2024 11:20 IST
iPhone SE 4, Foldable iPhone, AR Glasses, More; Apple's Product Roadmap for Next 3 Years Leaked

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple Vision Pro was made available for purchase in the US last month

Highlights
  • Earlier rumours hinted at a 2024 release for the iPhone SE 4
  • iPad Pro model with an OLED display is expected to be released in 2024
  • Apple is said to mark its foray into AR glasses in 2027
Apple unveiled its first mixed-reality headset Vision Pro, the iPhone 15 lineup, Watch Series 9, and more last year. Now, a new leak provides a glimpse into Apple's product roadmap for the next three years. The Cupertino-based tech giant's upcoming product lineup is said to include the much anticipated iPhone SE 4, a foldable iPhone, a foldable iPad, and AR glasses. The brand is tipped to unveil an iPad with an OLED display this year. It could also release an OLED MacBook in 2026.

Tipster (@Tech_Reve) posted about Apple's possible future product lineup on X. The lineup includes Vision Pro, an OLED iPad, an iPhone SE 4, a foldable iPhone, an OLED MacBook, AR glasses, and a foldable iPad. The fourth iteration of the affordable iPhone SE is said to see light in 2025. Earlier rumours hinted at a 2024 release date for the iPhone SE 4. It is said to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and a 48-megapixel main camera. 

The roadmap mentions the release of the Vision Pro, which has already been launched. However, Apple is said to have plans to unveil an affordable version of the Apple Vision Pro soon. Further, an iPad Pro with an OLED display is expected to be released later this year.

Meanwhile, the long-rumoured foldable iPhone is slated to arrive in 2026. It is expected to sport a 6-inch cover display and an 8-inch internal screen. An OLED iPad Air model could also go official in 2026. As per the leaked roadmap, the lineup will include an 8.4-inch OLED iPad Air model and a 10.9-inch iPad Air Mini. Apple is also said to announce 14-inch and 16-inch OLED MacBooks in 2026.

The leak also suggests that Apple will make its foray into AR glasses in 2027. The brand could also unveil a foldable iPad in the same year. The Apple AR Glasses are expected to come with 1.4-inch RGB screens. The screen could be either be micro OLED or microLED. Meanwhile, the foldable iPad is said to carry a 20-inch display. The roadmap corroborates previous predictions made by TF International's Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
OnePlus Ace 3V Launch Set for March 21; Design and Colour Options Revealed

