The leaked images of all four dummy units show the handsets with an Action button as well as the rumoured 'capture' button.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 April 2024 14:18 IST
iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the first handsets from Apple with an Action button

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 series design has been leaked by a tipster via dummy units
  • These dummy units show a handful of previously leaked design changes
  • The iPhone 16 lineup is likely to debut in the third half of 2024
Apple's iPhone 16 series of smartphones — comprising the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max — is expected to arrive later this year with a few noteworthy additions such as a capture button to quickly take photos and videos. The non-Pro models are also expected to feature the Action button from last year's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. A new set of leaked images of dummy units appears to corroborate previous leaks related to the upcoming phones' design.

Tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) shared three images of dummy units for all four models in the iPhone 16 series of smartphones via X (formerly Twitter). These images help visualise some of the changes coming to Apple's next smartphone lineup, including the redesigned rear camera layouts of the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Previous leaks have suggested that Apple will equip the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 models with a vertically aligned camera layout, in a departure from the diagonal rear camera arrangement introduced with the iPhone 13. The dummy units in the leaked images also show this purported pill-shaped layout for both handsets, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max appear to be slightly larger than the standard models.

The second leaked image indicates that all four models in the iPhone 16 series will be equipped with an Action button on the left side of the phone. Introduced for the first time on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Action button replaces the mute switch and can be reprogrammed to launch other tasks or shortcuts.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 series is also shown to feature a dedicated capture button that is said to let users click images quickly. Earlier leaks suggested that the new button would be located on the right side of the phone, and the third image with the dummy units shows it in the same location.

It's worth noting that there are a few months to go until Apple announces the iPhone 16 series of smartphones. The company is expected to unveil new features coming to iOS 18 and macOS 15 at WWDC 2024 on June 10, and we might learn more details about the company's upcoming smartphones in the months leading up to their debut, which is likely to take place in the third half of 2024.

