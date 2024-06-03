Technology News

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Feature Narrower Bezels Than Galaxy S24

iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to surpass the Galaxy S24 to become "the world's narrowest bezel mobile phone".

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2024 14:40 IST
iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Feature Narrower Bezels Than Galaxy S24

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max tipped to get minimal display bezels

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 family in September
  • iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ is said to feature 6.3-inch display
  • The shrinking bezels would provide an improved screen-to-body ratio
Apple is expected to bring significant display improvements to the iPhone 16 series. As per a new leak, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with thinner bezels compared to the iPhone 15 lineup. The shrinking bezels would provide an improved screen-to-body ratio in the upcoming handsets. The bezels on the display could measure just 1.15mm, which is less than the bezels seen on the iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are anticipated to feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. 

Tipster Setsuna Digital (translated from Chinese) claimed on Weibo that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will have the world's thinnest screen bezels. The iPhone 16 Pro is said to have 1.2mm bezels, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max bezels would measure just 1.15mm. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro's bezels measure 2.15mm and the iPhone 15 Pro has 1.71mm bezels.

Well known tipster Ice Universe on X corroborates this rumour saying the iPhone 16 Pro will surpass the Galaxy S24 to become "the world's narrowest bezel mobile phone".

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 lineup in September. The iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ and iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max are said to feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. The Pro model is expected to support up to 1,200 nits of typical brightness while displaying SDR content. They are likely to include an A18 chip and a new capacitive button.

The regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are tipped to be powered by an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process and they are said to retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens of their predecessors. All phones in the lineup are expected to feature a Dynamic Island.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Instagram Reportedly Testing 5-Second Unskippable Ad Breaks Feature
AMD Ryzen 9000, Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors With AI Capabilities Unveiled

