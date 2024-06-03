Apple is expected to bring significant display improvements to the iPhone 16 series. As per a new leak, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will come with thinner bezels compared to the iPhone 15 lineup. The shrinking bezels would provide an improved screen-to-body ratio in the upcoming handsets. The bezels on the display could measure just 1.15mm, which is less than the bezels seen on the iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are anticipated to feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively.

Tipster Setsuna Digital (translated from Chinese) claimed on Weibo that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will have the world's thinnest screen bezels. The iPhone 16 Pro is said to have 1.2mm bezels, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max bezels would measure just 1.15mm. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro's bezels measure 2.15mm and the iPhone 15 Pro has 1.71mm bezels.

Well known tipster Ice Universe on X corroborates this rumour saying the iPhone 16 Pro will surpass the Galaxy S24 to become "the world's narrowest bezel mobile phone".

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 lineup in September. The iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ and iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max are said to feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively. The Pro model is expected to support up to 1,200 nits of typical brightness while displaying SDR content. They are likely to include an A18 chip and a new capacitive button.

The regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are tipped to be powered by an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process and they are said to retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens of their predecessors. All phones in the lineup are expected to feature a Dynamic Island.