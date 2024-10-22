Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Snapdragon Summit: Samsung to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip on Upcoming Phones; Could Arrive on Galaxy S25 Series

Snapdragon Summit: Samsung to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip on Upcoming Phones; Could Arrive on Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung is yet to official reveal which smartphones will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 22 October 2024 16:09 IST
Snapdragon Summit: Samsung to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip on Upcoming Phones; Could Arrive on Galaxy S25 Series

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Samsung Mobile President TM Roh on stage at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2024

Highlights
  • Samsung has hinted that future phones will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • The company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S25 series next year
  • It is unclear whether all Galaxy S25 series models will feature the chip
Advertisement

Snapdragon Summit 2024 — the chipmaker's annual event to unveil its flagship smartphone processor — began on Monday with the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This high-end smartphone chipset is confirmed to arrive on smartphones from several brands, including Asus, iQOO, Honor, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, and Xiaomi. South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung has also revealed that its upcoming handsets will be equipped with the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which was unveiled by Qualcomm last year.

Samsung Confirms Upcoming Galaxy Smartphones Will Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip

At the ongoing Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, Samsung Mobile President TM Roh stated that upcoming Galaxy handsets would be equipped with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Given that Samsung's Galaxy S series and Z series models are the company's most high-end smartphones, we can assume that the Galaxy S25 series will be the first phones from Samsung to arrive with the new processor.

"Qualcomm will help us move further with Qualcomm's experience in intelligent computing, and commitment to advancing mobile AI, will be a big part of future Galaxy AI experiences," Roh said at the event.

He did not reveal which smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, so it is unclear whether all the successors to the Galaxy S24 series will feature the newly unveiled processor. 

While Samsung equipped all three models in the Galaxy S23 series with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, only the Ultra model in the Galaxy S24 series features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset while the standard and Plus models had an Exynos 2400 processor in most markets.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip could also power the successors to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphones, but these models aren't expected to arrive until the second half of 2025. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones is expected to arrive in early 2025, along with Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 software update.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Snapdragon 8 Elite, Snapdragon Summit 2024, Qualcomm, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
BSNL Rolls Out Spam Protection and Other New Services, Introduces New Logo Ahead of Commercial 4G Launch

Related Stories

Snapdragon Summit: Samsung to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip on Upcoming Phones; Could Arrive on Galaxy S25 Series
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces New Logo and 7 New Services for Indian Consumers
  2. Devara Part 1 OTT Release: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Be First Phone in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  4. Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank With Inbuilt Solar Panel Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 13 Will Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  6. Apple Rolls Out Final iOS 18.1 RC Ahead of Public Release Next Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Dimensions Leak Online
  8. Xiaomi 15 Set to Launch This Month With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
  9. iQOO 13 to Launch on October 30; Design, India Availability Confirmed
  10. Qualcomm Launches Snapdragon 8 Elite Flagship Chipset for Mobile Device
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Feature to Share Music on Status Updates
  2. Elon Musk's xAI Launches New API With Function Calling Capability, Available With Grok-Beta AI Model
  3. iQOO 13 Launch Date Set for October 30; Design, Colour Options, India Availability Confirmed
  4. Gemini AI Assistant Could Soon Let Users Make Calls, Send Messages From Lockscreen
  5. Xiaomi 15 to Launch This Month as the First Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Phone in Global Markets
  6. Snapdragon Summit: Samsung to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip on Upcoming Phones; Could Arrive on Galaxy S25 Series
  7. BSNL Rolls Out Spam Protection and Other New Services, Introduces New Logo Ahead of Commercial 4G Launch
  8. Visa’s Crypto Partner Firm Transak Confirms Data Breach, Over 92,500 Users Impacted
  9. Ambrane Solar 10K Power Bank With Inbuilt Solar Panel, 10,000mAh Capacity Launched in India
  10. Google Chrome for Android Testing Identity Check Feature for Password Manager Outside Trusted Locations: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »