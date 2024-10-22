Snapdragon Summit 2024 — the chipmaker's annual event to unveil its flagship smartphone processor — began on Monday with the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. This high-end smartphone chipset is confirmed to arrive on smartphones from several brands, including Asus, iQOO, Honor, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, and Xiaomi. South Korean tech conglomerate Samsung has also revealed that its upcoming handsets will be equipped with the successor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which was unveiled by Qualcomm last year.

Samsung Confirms Upcoming Galaxy Smartphones Will Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip

At the ongoing Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, Samsung Mobile President TM Roh stated that upcoming Galaxy handsets would be equipped with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. Given that Samsung's Galaxy S series and Z series models are the company's most high-end smartphones, we can assume that the Galaxy S25 series will be the first phones from Samsung to arrive with the new processor.

"Qualcomm will help us move further with Qualcomm's experience in intelligent computing, and commitment to advancing mobile AI, will be a big part of future Galaxy AI experiences," Roh said at the event.

He did not reveal which smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, so it is unclear whether all the successors to the Galaxy S24 series will feature the newly unveiled processor.

While Samsung equipped all three models in the Galaxy S23 series with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip, only the Ultra model in the Galaxy S24 series features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset while the standard and Plus models had an Exynos 2400 processor in most markets.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite chip could also power the successors to the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphones, but these models aren't expected to arrive until the second half of 2025. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 series of smartphones is expected to arrive in early 2025, along with Samsung's Android 15-based One UI 7 software update.