iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 7 Update for iPhone Rolls Out Ahead of Stable Release Later This Month

iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 7 update brings tweaks related to Siri, Spotlight, Swift 6, StoreKit and the Files app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 October 2024 13:40 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 7 update is now available for download on iPhone

Highlights
  • iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 7 has been rolled out by Apple
  • It is claimed to fix a Camera Control related issue on iPhone 16 series
  • The update will be publicly released for iPhone users later this month
Apple rolled out the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 7 update for iPhone on Monday. The latest update does not bring any notable additions and the rest of its features are carried over from previous updates. This includes Apple Intelligence — the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features such as writing tools, object removal in images and web page summarisation. It also fixes bugs discovered in previous updates, most notably on Apple's new iPhone 16 series.

iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 7 Update

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 7 update carries the build number 22B5075a. It brings a fix specifically for the iPhone 16 series. Apple says it has rectified a bug that caused the system memory to crash when installing an app with a Capture Extension while another Camera Control app is already selected.

Additionally, it also fixes a lock screen issue that caused Spotlight to stop working when pulled down. With iOS 18, Apple introduced rich communication services (RCS) to the iPhone. However, a bug was discovered in the update which caused sending attachments via RCS to fail after swapping SIMs. The Cupertino-based tech giant's latest update fixes this issue as well.

There are also tweaks related to Siri, Spotlight, Swift 6, StoreKit, and the Files app. Notably, the update is only available to developers registered via the Apple Developer program. The iPhone maker has also released similar updates for its other devices including iPad and Mac.

iOS 18.1 Release Date, Compatibility

iOS 18.1 will be released for iPhone later this month. As per a report, Apple may roll out its latest OS update with Apple Intelligence features on October 26. It will be compatible with all the iPhone models which have received the iOS 18 update last month, including the latest iPhone 16 series.

However, Apple Intelligence features will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models and all models of the iPhone 16 series.

Further reading: iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 7, iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 7 Features, Apple intelligence, iOS 18.1
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
