Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in early 2025 as a successor to the Galaxy S24 lineup. The existing lineup includes a base Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The anticipated series is expected to arrive with similar variants. Leaked details about the purported Galaxy S25 series have been surfacing online for a while and the upcoming handsets are said to be slimmer than the company's current flagship models. A tipster has now leaked some details regarding the chipset expected to power the lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Specifications (Leaked)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series handsets will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, according to an X post by tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce). The tipster claims that the lineup will not include any Exynos 2500 and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 variants, suggesting all phones in all markets will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Currently, the Galaxy S24 series phones carry Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, although in several markets (including India) the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ come with an in-house Exynos 2400 SoC. As per the new leak, the upcoming Galaxy S25 series will exclusively feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Recently Samsung Mobile President TM Roh announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2024 that future Samsung handsets will feature the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite but he did not specify the series or models that will get them. Since the S and Z series phones are the company's flagship phones, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold and Flip as well as the Galaxy S25 series models are expected to get this chipset.

Previous leaks suggest that the purported Galaxy S25 series phones will be slimmer than their Galaxy S24 counterparts. The vanilla version could measure 146.94x70.46x7.25mm, while the Plus variant may measure 158.44 x 75.79 x 7.35mm in size.

The top-of-the-line Ultra version could measure 162.82x77.65x8.25mm. In comparison, the base Galaxy S24 measures 147x70.6x7.6mm, while the Plus and Ultra options measure 158.5x75.9x7.7mm and 162.3x79x8.6mm, respectively. Another report suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may come with Black, Blue, Green, and Titanium colour options.