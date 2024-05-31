iPhone 16 Pro may feature a larger camera module on the back compared to previous generations, according to a recent leak. Although Apple's next-generation smartphone isn't slated to launch until September, rumours have already started surfacing, hinting at its various aspects such as its design, features, colour options and more. A tipster now claims that the phone may ship with a bigger camera island, hinting at new sensors that might be on the way.

Bigger Cameras on iPhone 16 Pro

In an X post on May 28, the tipster known as MajinBu posted screenshots of an alleged iPhone 16 Pro case with visibly larger camera cutouts. “In the iPhone 16 Pro case the camera module is huge”, the tipster captioned the post. This allegedly means larger camera sensors are coming to the iPhone 16 Pro compared to its predecessor.

It is also reported that Apple may increase the display sizes for its Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to get a 0.2-inch increase, taking it from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is also reported to have a massive 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Previous reports have indicated that the iPhone 16 Pro could also get a larger sensor, offering 5X optical zoom, just like the Pro Max model.

iPhone 16 Pro Display Could be Brighter

Earlier this month, it was reported that the iPhone 16 Pro would not only get a bigger display but also one that is brighter, too. In a Weibo post (translated from Chinese), tipster Instant Digital had claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro would support up to 1,200 nits of typical brightness when playing SDR content. If true, it would mean a potential 20 percent increase over iPhone 15 Pro's 1,000 nits limit.

On the other hand, the peak brightness could reportedly be 1,600 nits while playing HDR content, which suggests there would not be an upgrade over the current handsets.

