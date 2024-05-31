Technology News

iPhone 16 Pro May Get a Larger Camera Housing, Hinting at Bigger Sensors

Apple may also bring iPhone 15 Pro Max’s telephoto camera with 5X optical zoom to the iPhone 16 Pro.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 May 2024 15:55 IST
iPhone 16 Pro May Get a Larger Camera Housing, Hinting at Bigger Sensors

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Yuheng Ouyang

iPhone 16 Pro could also feature a brighter display

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to get a larger camera unit than its predecessor
  • Apple is tipped to introduce a new telephoto sensor with 5X optical zoom
  • The iPhone 16 lineup will arrive later this year
Advertisement

iPhone 16 Pro may feature a larger camera module on the back compared to previous generations, according to a recent leak. Although Apple's next-generation smartphone isn't slated to launch until September, rumours have already started surfacing, hinting at its various aspects such as its design, features, colour options and more. A tipster now claims that the phone may ship with a bigger camera island, hinting at new sensors that might be on the way.

Bigger Cameras on iPhone 16 Pro

In an X post on May 28, the tipster known as MajinBu posted screenshots of an alleged iPhone 16 Pro case with visibly larger camera cutouts. “In the iPhone 16 Pro case the camera module is huge”, the tipster captioned the post. This allegedly means larger camera sensors are coming to the iPhone 16 Pro compared to its predecessor.

It is also reported that Apple may increase the display sizes for its Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro is tipped to get a 0.2-inch increase, taking it from 6.1-inch to 6.3-inch. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is also reported to have a massive 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display.

Previous reports have indicated that the iPhone 16 Pro could also get a larger sensor, offering 5X optical zoom, just like the Pro Max model.

iPhone 16 Pro Display Could be Brighter

Earlier this month, it was reported that the iPhone 16 Pro would not only get a bigger display but also one that is brighter, too. In a Weibo post (translated from Chinese), tipster Instant Digital had claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro would support up to 1,200 nits of typical brightness when playing SDR content. If true, it would mean a potential 20 percent increase over iPhone 15 Pro's 1,000 nits limit.

On the other hand, the peak brightness could reportedly be 1,600 nits while playing HDR content, which suggests there would not be an upgrade over the current handsets.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro features, Apple
Anthropic Rolls Out ‘Tool Use’ Designed to Provide More Accurate Responses For Claude-3 AI Models
Don’t miss out on Flipkart’s Gaming Friday Sale: Best Deals on Top Gaming Laptops

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro May Get a Larger Camera Housing, Hinting at Bigger Sensors
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Pad 2 Pro, iQoo Pad 2 Debut With Up to 3.1K Display
  2. Vivo S19, S19 Pro With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: See Price
  3. OnePlus Nord 4, Nord CE 4 Lite Allegedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
  4. Apple AI-Based Siri Overhaul May Let You Control Individual App Functions
  5. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Offers Prepaid Plans With Free Netflix Subscription
  6. Apple Will Reportedly Unveil These AI Features at WWDC 2024
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Spotted on Geekbench With These Specifications
  8. Amazon Fire TV Devices Will Now Let You Search for Movie Recommendations
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Fire TV Devices to Get AI-Powered Search Feature for Personalised Content Recommendations
  2. Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Jack Dorsey-Backed Bitcoin Miner ‘Ocean’ Moves Headquarters to El Salvador
  4. OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Allegedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Website
  5. iPhone 16 Pro May Get a Larger Camera Housing, Hinting at Bigger Sensors
  6. Anthropic Rolls Out ‘Tool Use’ Designed to Provide More Accurate Responses For Claude-3 AI Models
  7. Instagram's Threads Updated With TweetDeck-Style View, Multi-Column Feeds on Desktop Website
  8. iQoo Pad 2 Pro With Dimensity 9300+ SoC, 3.1K Display Launched Alongside iQoo Pad 2: Price, Specifications
  9. Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Design, Key Specifications Revealed Via TENAA Listing
  10. Apple Could Introduce AI Notification Summary, Conversational Voice for Siri at WWDC 2024: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »