iPhone 15 Pro is currently listed with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,900.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 September 2024 14:59 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Flipkart has offered buyers an early peak into what to expect from the sale

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro is likely to be offered for Rs. 89,999 during the sale
  • Apple officially discontinued both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 will start on September 27
Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models are confirmed to get big discounts during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024 sale. Both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are teased to be priced below Rs. 1,00,000 during the sale. Besides the general discount, there will be additional discounts on select bank cards and EMI transactions. There are additional exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. Apple has discontinued these two models in India to make way for the latest iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 15 Pro Series Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days 2024

Flipkart is offering buyers an early peak into what to expect from the upcoming sale through teasers. As per the latest teasers, the yearly sale will bring discounts on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models — following the launch of the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 15 Pro series is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 1,00,000 during the sale.

The iPhone 15 Pro starts at Rs. 1,09,900 for the 128GB storage model and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,34,900. During the sale, the iPhone 15 Pro is likely to be offered for Rs. 89,999, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at Rs. 99,999.

Flipkart will offer exchange discounts and cashback for customers purchasing the handset using select debit and credit cards and EMI transactions. This would bring down the effective price further. There will be no-cost EMI options and UPI-based discounts as well.

Apple officially discontinued both iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models as part of its annual streamlining and they are currently up for sale only through third-party retailers or refurbished stores in India. They run on an A17 Pro chipset and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. They feature a triple rear camera setup.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 will start on September 27, after providing 24-hour early access to Plus users on September 24. Besides iPhone models, flagship phones from Samsung, Nothing, and Google are confirmed to see price cuts during this year's sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
