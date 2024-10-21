iPhone 16 Plus Review: The One Worth Buying This Year

2024 is the year when I can finally say that the iPhone 16 is the perfect choice in the latest iPhone line-up. Of course, it misses out on many Pro features like a ProMotion display, a telephoto camera, and better camera sensors, which are limited to expensive Pro models. But still, the iPhone 16s (iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus) are far bigger upgrades in terms of features set and overall capability this year.

Starting with the A18 chip under the hood, which is a two-generation jump this time around. And, not to forget, there is 8GB of RAM, the same as the Pro models. The dual cameras have also been realigned, and I will talk in detail about why Apple returned to the iPhone 11 setup in a bit. Of course, there are some misses, too.

This year, Apple sent us the iPhone 16 Plus, so I will add references that should make it easier for you to understand which one suits you better: the vanilla iPhone 16 or the 16 Plus, which primarily offers a bigger display and battery. Let's dive into the review.

Oh, my iPhone 16 Pro Max review is already live, so you can read it here to know why it is Apple's crown jewel.

iPhone 16 Plus price in India

The iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs. 89,900 for the 128GB storage option, while the 256GB comes at Rs. 99,900. The 512GB model, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 119,900. I got the 512GB model for this review. To compare, the iPhone 16 starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB model. The 256GB and 512GB come at Rs. 89,900 and 109,900, respectively.

iPhone 16 Plus packs a dual camera setup aligned vertically

iPhone 16 Plus Design: Sticking to basics but keeping it elegant

Dimensions - 160.9 (H) x 77.8mm (W) x 7.8mm (D)

Weight - 199 grams

Colours - Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, Black and White

The iPhone 16 Plus is the third-generation Plus device from Apple. The iPhone 14 Plus was launched in 2022, followed by the iPhone 15 Plus last year and now 16 Plus. The smartphone doesn't bring a ground-breaking overhaul to design except for one important aspect - camera housing. From a glass back (14 Plus) to a matte finish rear, the 16 Plus gets aluminium frames that offer a solid feel and a ceramic shield front for protection.

The phone features aluminium with colour-infused glass back

Compared to the Pro models, the iPhone 16s (16 + 16 Plus) receives two new physical buttons this year - Action and Camera Control. As I mentioned in my 16 Pro Max review, Apple has gone the opposite route by offering more physical buttons when some companies are trying to push for gesture-based interactions. Action button debuted last year on the 15 Pro models and is finally reaching the 16 and 16 Plus. The Action button is a suitable replacement for ring/ silent switch, and it can be customised to enable any other function. Camera Control, on the other hand, changes how you use the cameras on the latest generation iPhones. It's always better to have a dedicated button for launching something than unlocking or waking the screen and then launching. Apple has reduced one step to launch the camera app, and the button is the way to launch the camera. However, one thing that repeatedly happened to me while reviewing was accidentally launching the camera app with a single click on the Camera Control. I had to set it then as a double click to stop launching the camera app.

The iPhone 16 Plus features the Camera Control on the right side

The iPhone 16 Plus comes in amazing colour choices, including Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, Black, and White, compared to the slightly muted colours we saw on the 15 and 15 Plus. Interestingly, the 16 Plus (199 grams) weighs marginally less, with the same dimensions as the 15 Plus (201 grams). The difference in weight might not be too huge, but 16 Plus is a better device for one-hand operations. Of course, the 6.7-inch screen size isn't for everyone; hence, a smaller 6.1-inch model is also available.

The 16s get an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, which is the same as the 15 series, so there is no change in water ingress protection.

The phone also features an Action button that was introduced on the Pro models last year

The camera placement is vertical, reminding of the iPhone 11, and it is much more subtle than the housing we saw on the 15 and 14 series. Apple says that the vertical camera housing allows the phone to shoot spatial photos and videos, offering a sense of depth or, in layperson's terms, multimedia with a 3D effect.

The front panel houses the 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with bezels that are not as thin as the iPhone 16 Pro models. There's the Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped notch which has been there since the iPhone 14 Pro.

The phone also features Dynamic Island, the pill-shaped notch that was first introduced on the 14 Pro models

Overall, the iPhone 16 has a vibrant look, and aerospace-grade aluminium offers a premium in-hand feel. The colour-infused back glass feels rich with a matte finish and provides an unparalleled smudge-free experience compared to the Android landscape. Like other iPhones, the iPhone 16 Plus is built to last and offers solid durability. The addition of an Action button allows users to perform various functions with just a press - from recording a voice memo to identifying a song or translating a sentence. There are enough customisation options. The much-talked-about Camera Control is covered with sapphire crystal and has a smooth texture. A colour-matched stainless steel trim surrounds it.

iPhone 16 Plus Display: Top-notch display quality but limited to 60Hz

Display - 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display

Refresh rate - 60Hz

Brightness - 2,000nits (peak) and 1nit (minimum)

The iPhone 16s (16 + 16 Plus) gets the familiar Super Retina XDR OLED display. The refresh rate is still locked at 60Hz, which is a bummer, yet again. The iPhone 16 Plus is the costliest phone with a 60Hz refresh rate in 2024, and I hope that Apple tries to change this next year with its next-generation models. The 16 Plus offers 1290x2796 pixels screen resolution with 460PPI pixel density. The peak brightness is 2000nits while the minimum brightness can drop to 1nit, which wasn't the case with the 15 series. The display is bright and offers rich colours. The text appears crisp, and 16 Plus offers a stunning display minus a higher refresh rate.

iPhone 16 Plus features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate

In my time with the iPhone 16 Plus, I enjoyed watching multimedia on the phone alongside gaming. If your multimedia consumption is going to be high, then the 16 Plus could be a better choice than the 16 - basis on both screen real estate and battery.

The iPhone 16 Plus can offer a peak brightness of 2000nits

iPhone 16 Plus Performance: Massive leap

Processor - A18 chip

RAM - 8GB RAM

Biometric - Face ID

For the vanilla iPhone 16s, the biggest leap is under the hood. The iPhone 16 Plus (and 16) are powered by Apple's latest A18 chip, jumping two generations ahead from the A16 Bionic in iPhone 15. It features a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine, which Apple says is optimised for running large generative models. During the launch last month, the company claimed that the A18 is 30 percent faster than the A16 Bionic seen on the 15 series in CPU performance. It is built on second-generation 3-nanometer tech. Long thing short, Apple has made these changes to ensure that Apple Intelligence runs buttery smooth on the 16s.

Side-by-side comparison: iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 16 Plus (left to right)

While you don't get Apple Intelligence out-of-the-box, I tried a beta update that gave me a sneak peek into these features. Starting with the Writing tools, Apple has integrated these within iOS, making them accessible wherever you type. Be it for rewriting notes, adjusting tone or proofreading written mail. Next are the latest emojis you can create by simply typing a description or creating images with Image Playground. All of this is integrated into apps like Messages. In the Photos app, you can now find whatever image you're looking for by typing keywords, thus making it easy to find photos from your entire collection. There are more AI features, but most of them are being polished for the final rollout. Most importantly, Apple Intelligence marks the start of a new era for Siri. Apple is expected to release the latest iOS update with a full suite of Apple Intelligence features by the end of October, so stay tuned.

Apple's latest A18 chip powers the phone

The iPhone 16 Plus packs more RAM than the 15 series and offers better thermal performance. Apple updated the main logic board this year, keeping the chip placement at the centre and optimising the surrounding architecture. The company added a sub-structure to dissipate heat made from 100 percent recycled aluminium to improve thermal performance. I experienced this while trying out AAA titles like Assassin's Creed: Mirage, Resident Evil 4, and GTA: San Andreas on the 16 Plus. Jumping to synthetic benchmarks, the A18 chip brings a leap compared to the 15 series, and you can notice that below in the comparison table.

Benchmarks iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 15 Plus AnTuTu 157,8189 138,7632 GFX Bench Car Chase 3550/ 60fps 3129/ 60fps GFX Bench Manhattan 3.1 3724/ 60fps 3227/ 60fps GFX Bench T-Rex 3364/ 60fps 3087/ 60fps 3D Mark Wild Life Extreme 3922 2989 3D Mark Wild Life Maxed Out 8704 Geekbench 6 3203 (single) & 7846 (multi) 3203 (single) & 7846 (multi)

The iPhone 16 Plus packs a fantastic display, and stereo speakers complement it. The speakers sound well and offer balanced output. The clarity doesn't get hit when raising the volume. Next, the iPhone 16 Plus packs incredible haptic feedback that's precise to the core and offers a decent experience while typing long emails or gaming.

Connectivity-wise, the iPhone 16 Plus is impressive and can latch onto networks, offering a consistent 5G connection. Of course, you can experience this currently only on Jio and Airtel networks.

iPhone 16 Plus runs iOS 18 out-of-the-box

iOS 18 brings new customisation options like rearranging apps and widgets alongside personalising the home screen layout. With the latest iOS update, you can opt for dark and tint themes alongside choosing to increase the app icon size. Users can lock or hide an app, which is a great addition. The Control Centre gets a complete makeover alongside the option to rearrange and resize controls - a much-demanded feature finally makes it to iOS 18. You can now also swap controls on the lock screen for quick access. The Photos app gets a full-blown redesign; however, getting used to the new refresh will take some time. There are a bunch of more additions in the iOS 18. The theme of the latest iOS update is customisations, as it offers plenty of ways to play around with existing things.

iPhone 16 Plus sports a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera

iPhone 16 Plus Camera: Capable with some new tricks

Cameras - 48MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide

Zoom options - 0.5x, 1x, 2x (optical)

Selfie - 12MP

The iPhone 16 Plus ships with the same primary sensor as the 15 Plus - the 48-megapixel camera is retained from last year. The upgrade is with the ultrawide camera, which remains a 12-megapixel sensor, though it now packs f/2.2 aperture and supports autofocus. The selfie camera is yet again 12-megapixel, the same as the 15 series.

The Camera Control offers an easier way to capture photos

Before diving into the performance of the 16 Plus cameras, I want to briefly talk about the Camera Control. It has been an excellent addition and the easiest way to access the cameras on the new 16 series. Yes, it has a learning curve because the muscle memory will keep taking you to the home screen to launch the camera via its app.

iPhone 16 Plus Primary Sensor Daylight Shots

Compared to the 16 Pro Max, the 16 Plus is easier to handle with Camera Control thanks to the 6.7-inch screen size, which is convenient - if you have big hands. For people who prefer a smaller form factor, there's the iPhone 16 with a 6.1-inch screen.





Portrait mode in action

Jumping back to the cameras, the iPhone 16 Plus can capture some fantastic daylight shots with fine details in the scene. Images are sharp and offer excellent dynamic range. The colours are pleasant and remain as natural as possible. Portraits come out well with accurate depth estimation. Apple has also introduced new Photographic Styles, which offer more custom options to let you personalise how you or your subject appears in photos. The new control pad provides more flexibility when clicking photos. The optical zoom also works flawlessly and offers a solid option for shutterbugs. The zooming capability is limited because of the lack of a telephoto camera.









Ultrawide samples from the iPhone 16 Plus

The ultrawide sensor is liked because of its versatility in capturing more of the scene, and this time, Apple has made it more capable. It is claimed to capture up to 2.6 times more light. The good news is that the ultrawide camera allows macro photography this time around.

Ultrawide shots come out really well with more details and solid colours. Autofocus is a big addition that makes your life easier by automatically autofocusing. Macro shots made possible with the new ultrawide setup also come out well.





Low-light samples from the iPhone 16 Plus

Even low-light photos come out well with the iPhone 16 Plus. The primary sensor is solid for night shots, and the details are intact. Ultrawide shots at night are decent, though not as great as daytime shots. Selfies come out well, and there is no complaint in this regard, including the skin tones, which are as natural as they can be.

Video upgrades are fantastic and one of the reasons that makes the iPhones the go-to devices for video needs. Overall, the iPhone 16 Plus packs capable cameras that can shoot wonderful shots in day and night.

iPhone 16 Plus gets the latest-generation Photographic Styles

iPhone 16 Plus Battery: Will blow you away

Video Playback - Up to 27 hours (Claimed)

Charging - Up to 50% in 35 minutes

Supports USB 2

iPhone 16 Plus is a dark horse when it comes to battery performance. In my tests, the iPhone 16 Plus beat the 16 Pro Max multiple times in terms of screen time.

iPhone 16 Plus offers better battery performance compared to 15 Plus and 14 Plus

Compared to the 16 Pro Max's best battery performance (8 hours and 30 minutes), the 16 Plus offered me 9 hours and 37 minutes of screen time with heavy usage that included a couple of hours of gaming as well as streaming a two-hour movie on Netflix apart from apps like Outlook, Gmail, WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, clicking photos and videos using the Camera app and also including regular calls of about 50 minutes in a full day. Technically, the iPhone 16 Plus lasted 1.5 days easily with heavy usage which is way more than what Android flagships guarantee. In our HD video loop test, the iPhone 16 Plus managed 27 hours and 20 minutes of playback time.

SCREENSHOT

Charging remains the biggest Achilles heel of the new iPhone 16 Plus. It can charge up to 50 percent in 35 minutes, but a full charge takes around 120 minutes, which isn't ideal compared to the competition. The 16 Plus packs USB 2, which is slightly disappointing.

The iPhone 16 Plus weighs under 200 grams

iPhone 16 Plus Verdict

The iPhone 16 raises the bar for what vanilla iPhone models could do. The iPhone 16 (and 16 Plus) gets an A18 chip, which promises superior performance compared to Android flagships in the market. The cameras are solid, and you get two new buttons - Action and Camera Control. The battery backup is impressive, and the build quality is top-notch. It also gets an IP68 rating for peace of mind and is a fantastic device for high-graphics gaming in its latest avatar. The display quality is superb. Of course, a few things could be improved, like slow charging and 60Hz refresh rate at this price point, making this look slightly out of place compared to Android flagships.

The iPhone 16 series is available in 5 attractive colours

So, who should buy it? If you purchased an iPhone 15 (Review) or 15 Plus last year, you can give this a miss. However, for people still using the iPhone 14 or older models, the iPhone 16 promises much bigger upgrades. Thanks to festive sales, the iPhone 15 is selling at lower price points, making it a viable competitor to the iPhone 16.

If you want the absolute best performance and do not want to compromise on any aspect, then the iPhone 16 Pro Max sits at the top, and you can read our review here.