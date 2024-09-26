Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 18.1 Public Beta 2 Update for iPhone Rolls Out With Apple Intelligence in Messages: What’s New

iOS 18.1 Public Beta 2 Update for iPhone Rolls Out With Apple Intelligence in Messages: What’s New

Apple's latest public beta update adds a quick shortcut for accessing Apple Intelligence features in the Notes app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 September 2024 13:48 IST
iOS 18.1 Public Beta 2 Update for iPhone Rolls Out With Apple Intelligence in Messages: What’s New

iOS 18.1 Public Beta 2 update is now available to download on iPhone

Highlights
  • iOS 18.1 Public Beta 2 update was rolled out on Wednesday
  • It adds Apple Intelligence features to the Messages app
  • Control Centre also gets two new dedicated toggles for VPN and Wi-Fi
Advertisement

Apple released the iOS 18.1 Public Beta 2 update for iPhone on Wednesday. It carries features powered by Apple Intelligence – the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite – which it first introduced with the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta update. It includes writing tools, web page summarisation, and an object removal tool for images. Notably, this update was released days after the rollout of the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5, and also bundles features like new toggles for the Control Centre, in addition to AI features in the Messages app.

iOS 18.1 Public Beta 2 Update Features

According to Apple, the iOS 18.1 Public Beta 2 update introduces Apple Intelligence in Messages. Following the update, users will now be able to get summaries of their unread conversations. They can also choose appropriate quick responses to questions received in messages.

iPhone Control Centre is also getting new dedicated toggles for VPN and Wi-Fi. If the user does not like the custom layout of the Control Centre they have created, there's now an option to reset it to the factory layout. A quick shortcut for accessing Apple Intelligence features has been introduced in the Notes app. Users can now access the writing tools directly, instead of the previous method which required highlighting the text and then selecting it from the floating options.

Another notable addition of the iOS 18.1 Public Beta 2 update is iPhone mirroring with Mac. Users will now be able to drag and drop files between both Apple devices. However, this requires the iPhone and Mac to run on iOS 18.1 Public Beta 5 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 software, respectively.

Apple Intelligence Features: Compatibility

Apple says all iPhone models compatible with the iOS 18 update can download the iOS 18.1 Public Beta 2. However, not all of them will support Apple Intelligence features. The entire iPhone 16 lineup will receive the AI features, in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18.1 Public Beta 2, iOS 18.1 Public Beta 2 Features, Apple, iOS 18, Apple intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Pixel 9 Gets Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Best Deals on Samsung Mobiles During Festive Sale
iOS 18.1 Public Beta 2 Update for iPhone Rolls Out With Apple Intelligence in Messages: What’s New
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale Starts: Best Deals
  2. Samsung Galaxy M15 5G Prime Edition With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins for Prime Members: See Top Deals
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Top Deals
  5. Samsung Accidentally Leaks Prices for Galaxy S24 FE
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Price, Sale Date Accidentally Leaked
  7. Google Pixel 9 ReceivesÂ Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  8. Airtel Xstream AirFiber Plans 2024: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Meta AI Can Now Talk to You In John Cena's Voice, But You Can't See Him
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Rolls Out AI-Powered ‘Imagine’ Feature to Facebook, Instagram and Messenger
  2. Vivo V40 Lite 5G, V40 Lite 4G With 32-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Charging Launched: Price, Features
  3. iOS 18.1 Public Beta 2 Update for iPhone Rolls Out With Apple Intelligence in Messages: What’s New
  4. PayPal Launches Crypto Buying, Selling, and Holding for US Business Accounts Owing to User Demand
  5. Google Pixel 9 Gets Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024
  6. PS Plus Monthly Games for October Include WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
  7. Meta Orion Augmented Reality Glasses With Holographic Displays Unveiled at Meta Connect 2024
  8. Meta AI Voice Chat Feature With Celebrity Voices Rolled out to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp
  9. Meta Quest 3S With 4K Displays, Full-Colour Passthrough Capabilities Launched: Specifications, Price
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Accidentally Goes on Pre-Order; Priced Higher Than Its Predecessor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »