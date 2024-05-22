Apple's September launch window for the iPhone 16 series is still months away, but many rumours have already appeared on the Web, hinting at some notable upgrades. A Chinese tipster recently suggested that iPhone 16 Pro models will get notable camera upgrades this year. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are said to come with a 48-megapixel main and ultra wide-angle cameras.

According to tipster OvO Baby Sauce OvO (translated from Chinese), the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature an advanced 48-megapixel main Sony IMX903 camera, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro is said to use a 48-megapixel Sony IMX803 sensor. This sensor is also available on the existing iPhone 15 Pro models.

Meanwhile, both iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are tipped to get 48-megapixel ultra-wide cameras. This would be a considerable upgrade compared to the 12-megapixel camera on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. Further, the tipster claims that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 5x telephoto camera, unchanged from the previous generation. The telephoto sensor of the iPhone 16 Pro could be upgraded to 5x.

The new leak corroborates Ming-Chi Kuo's predictions about a camera upgrade for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models.

Recently, another leak had suggested a battery upgrade for the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16 Pro Max could have a 4,676mAh battery while the iPhone 16 Pro might get a 3,355mAh cell. The iPhone 16 is said to come with a 3,561mAh battery, whereas the iPhone 16 Plus is tipped to carry a 4,006mAh battery. The vanilla models are tipped to be powered by an A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process, while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could get an A18 Pro chip.

The iPhone 16 Pro models could be offered in black, white (or silver), grey, and rose shades. The vanilla models are expected to come in black, white, green, pink, and blue colourways.

