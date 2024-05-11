iPhone 16 Pro is expected to arrive later this year as the successor to the iPhone 15 Pro and the company's next-generation smartphones could feature an upgraded display, according to a tipster. While Apple's Pro handsets can go up to 1,000 nits of brightness, the purported iPhone 16 Pro models could offer a 20 percent increase in brightness for standard dynamic range (SDR) content, along with slightly larger panels. The smartphones are also tipped to arrive with an upgraded chip and a new 'Capture' button later this year.

Tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) claims in a Weibo post that the iPhone 16 Pro will support up to 1,200 nits of typical brightness, when the handset is displaying SDR content. This is a 20 percent increase over the 1,000 nits limit on the iPhone 15 Pro models. Meanwhile, the tipster says that the peak brightness for HDR content will be 1,600 nits, which means that customers should not expect any changes over the current generation handsets.

The increase in brightness isn't the only display-related change coming to the iPhone 16 Pro models — Apple is likely to increase the size of the display panels on both Pro handsets, according to reports. The purported iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ and iPhone 16 Pro‌‌ Max models are said to be equipped with 6.27-inch (159.31 mm) and 6.85-inch (174.06 mm) displays, respectively.

Last month, it was reported that the iPhone 16 an iPhone 16 Pro models could make their debut later this year with larger batteries. However, the iPhone 16 Plus model could arrive with a smaller battery than the current generation iPhone 15 Plus, according to a tipster.

Other upgrades likely to arrive on the iPhone 16 Pro models include a faster A18 chip, which is also expected to power on-device generative AI features on the company's iOS 18 mobile operating system. This year, Apple is also tipped to introduce a new 'Capture' button on the iPhone 16 series that will allow users to quickly take photos with a tap, according to reports.

