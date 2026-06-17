The iPhone 18 series is just a few months away, and the rumour mill has been churning out information about Apple's next-generation iPhone models at a pretty rapid pace. According to a recent claim, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may not be dramatically different from the current model in terms of dimensions. A comparison recently shared by a tipster on social media shows that a dummy unit of the purported handset fits in an iPhone 17 Pro Max case. However, it could feature a noticeably thicker camera module.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Might Fit Inside an iPhone 17 Pro Max Case

According to images shared by TechDroider on X, the iPhone 18 Pro Max dummy unit appears to fit perfectly inside an iPhone 17 Pro Max case. While comparisons made from simply outer shells of a device aren't entirely accurate, it does indicate that Apple may not be making significant changes to the overall dimensions, button placement, or chassis design of its next flagship smartphone.

iPhone 18 Pro Max (Plastic Model) fits perfectly in iPhone 17 Pro Max cases. If you already have a case for the 17 Pro Max, I don't think you'll have any problems using it with the 18 Pro Max. https://t.co/XuWOUVeSbY pic.twitter.com/SwU2TeZ0sK — TechDroider (@techdroider) June 16, 2026

Thus, there is a possibility that users upgrading from the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be able to continue using their existing cases.

One notable area of obstruction, however, could be the camera module. Side-by-side comparisons of the iPhone 18 Pro Max dummy unit with the iPhone 17 Pro Max reveal that the camera island protrudes further from the rear panel. Further, the individual camera lenses also appear to extend more prominently from the module.

While Apple has yet to announce any camera upgrades, the rumour mill suggests that a variable aperture system could debut with the iPhone 18 Pro models, potentially resulting in a noticeably thicker camera bump. Another possibility is the inclusion of a larger image sensor, since it would typically require additional internal space.

As is the case with all leaks, dummy units are typically based on CAD renders that are usually supplied to accessory manufacturers ahead of launch. Thus, they may not accurately reflect Apple's final design.