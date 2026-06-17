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  • iPhone 18 Pro Max Dummies Hint at Case Compatibility With iPhone 17 Pro Max Despite Thicker Camera Bump

iPhone 18 Pro Max Dummies Hint at Case Compatibility With iPhone 17 Pro Max Despite Thicker Camera Bump

Side-by-side comparisons of iPhone 18 Pro Max dummy unit with iPhone 17 Pro Max reveal that the camera island protrudes further from the rear panel.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 18:04 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Max Dummies Hint at Case Compatibility With iPhone 17 Pro Max Despite Thicker Camera Bump

Apple shifted to a unibody construction for the iPhone 17 Pro Max last year

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro Max dummy appears to fit iPhone 17 Pro Max case
  • The camera module may be noticeably thicker
  • Larger image sensors might require more space
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The iPhone 18 series is just a few months away, and the rumour mill has been churning out information about Apple's next-generation iPhone models at a pretty rapid pace. According to a recent claim, the iPhone 18 Pro Max may not be dramatically different from the current model in terms of dimensions. A comparison recently shared by a tipster on social media shows that a dummy unit of the purported handset fits in an iPhone 17 Pro Max case. However, it could feature a noticeably thicker camera module.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Might Fit Inside an iPhone 17 Pro Max Case

According to images shared by TechDroider on X, the iPhone 18 Pro Max dummy unit appears to fit perfectly inside an iPhone 17 Pro Max case. While comparisons made from simply outer shells of a device aren't entirely accurate, it does indicate that Apple may not be making significant changes to the overall dimensions, button placement, or chassis design of its next flagship smartphone.

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Thus, there is a possibility that users upgrading from the iPhone 17 Pro Max may be able to continue using their existing cases.

One notable area of obstruction, however, could be the camera module. Side-by-side comparisons of the iPhone 18 Pro Max dummy unit with the iPhone 17 Pro Max reveal that the camera island protrudes further from the rear panel. Further, the individual camera lenses also appear to extend more prominently from the module.

While Apple has yet to announce any camera upgrades, the rumour mill suggests that a variable aperture system could debut with the iPhone 18 Pro models, potentially resulting in a noticeably thicker camera bump. Another possibility is the inclusion of a larger image sensor, since it would typically require additional internal space.

As is the case with all leaks, dummy units are typically based on CAD renders that are usually supplied to accessory manufacturers ahead of launch. Thus, they may not accurately reflect Apple's final design.

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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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