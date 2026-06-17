Google has started rolling out the stable version of the latest Android 17 update to eligible Pixel devices, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced on Tuesday. The new OS version is available for devices for Google Pixel 6 and newer models, the Google Pixel Fold, and the Google Pixel Tablet. The update brings various new features to Android devices for enhanced multitasking and gaming, along with security and privacy upgrades. Android 17 introduces Bubbles, which lets users turn any app into a floating window. Moreover, users can now grant temporary access to their “precise” location to apps.

Android 17 Features, Eligible Google Pixel Devices

On Tuesday, Google launched the first stable version of its latest Android 17 update, which is currently rolling out to compatible Google Pixel phones and tablets. The update brings Bubbles, a new multitasking functionality that lets users turn any app into a “compact” floating window by long-pressing the app icon.

On devices with larger screens, like foldables and tablets, Bubbles appear inside a dedicated ‘Bubble Bar' in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Users can directly switch between Bubbles by clicking on the app icons in the dock. Android 17 also lets users resize Bubbles or enter full-screen mode from the Bubble Bar.

Android 17 introduces the new Screen Reactions feature.

Photo Credit: Google

Apart from this, the Android 17 update also brings Screen Reactions to Android devices. Users will be able to record themselves from the front-facing camera of their phone and their screen at the same time to react to what is being displayed. The camera feed is superimposed on top of the screen recording, showing the two recordings as one clip. Google has also updated screen recording and annotation tools to bring a new toolbar.

The Android 17 update also brings a dedicated ‘Foldable Gaming' mode for foldable Android handsets. With the feature turned on, on-screen gaming controls are displayed on the lower half of the screen as a dedicated gaming pad. Google plans to release the new gaming mode for foldable phones in the coming months. On top of this, Android 17 is claimed to offer more efficient memory cleanup to reduce “frame drops and stutters”.

In terms of security and privacy improvements, the Android 17 update now lets users grant temporary access to their precise location to apps. Moreover, OS allows users to share specific contacts with apps, eliminating the need for sharing their entire contacts list. Google has introduced a new “Mark as lost” option in the Find Hub, which allows Android 17 users to remotely lock their missing devices using their biometrics.

Lastly, the Android 17 update also brings improvements to the Live Threat Detection functionality, which can now block more suspicious apps and scams. The OS also improves the Advanced Protection mode to offer greater protection against sophisticated threats. Google has also reduced the number of times a user can guess their PIN, while also increasing the cool-off times between attempts.

Here's the list of Google Pixel devices that are eligible to receive the Android 17 update.