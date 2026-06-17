OnePlus N6 is slated to be launched in India at the end of this month. Recently, the tech firm revealed the launch date, design, and price range of the upcoming smartphone, which is set to arrive as the first OnePlus N series phone in the country. The OnePlus N series will be placed below the Nord lineup. Now, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus N6 will boast the same battery capacity as the relatively more expensive OnePlus Nord CE 6. Moreover, the new N series handset is claimed to provide about three days of battery life.

OnePlus N6 Specifications. Features (Expected)

In a post on X, the smartphone maker announced that its upcoming OnePlus N6 will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to be the largest in the Rs. 25,000 segment. Moreover, the company claims that the phone will provide three days of battery life and a seven-year battery health. This means that the handset will pack the same capacity battery as the OnePlus Nord CE 6, which was launched in India on May 7 at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

#OnePlusN6 packs a massive 8000mAh battery, so you can keep scrolling, streaming and gaming without constantly looking for a socket.



Get notified: https://t.co/epVDSKIr94 pic.twitter.com/uNyoGjOMqP — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 17, 2026

This comes shortly after the tech firm announced that the OnePlus N6 will be launched in India on June 30 at 12 pm IST. The company has already revealed that the OnePlus N6 will be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India. The smartphone will go on sale in the country via Amazon. It will be available for purchase in India in black and green colour options.

In terms of design, the handset is shown to feature a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera island placed in the top-left corner. The centred OnePlus branding appears in the middle of the panel. The OnePlus N6 is also teased to feature a power button and volume controls on the right side, while the left side will be left clean. A USB Type-C port will be placed between the speaker grille and the SIM tray on the bottom of the phone.

The OnePlus N6 will arrive as the first handset in the new lineup. The upcoming OnePlus N family will be positioned below the OnePlus Nord lineup. Currently, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, which packs a 7,000mAh battery, is the most affordable handset from the tech firm. Hence, the new N series phones will replace the Nord handset as the entry-level offering from the company.