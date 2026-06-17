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OnePlus N6 Will Launch in India With the Same Battery as the Higher-End OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus N6 is scheduled to launch in India on June 30 at 12 pm IST.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 15:35 IST
OnePlus N6 Will Launch in India With the Same Battery as the Higher-End OnePlus Nord CE 6

Photo Credit: Amazon/ OnePlus

OnePlus N6 will be offered in two colour options

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Highlights
  • OnePlus N6 will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • OnePlus N6 will go on sale in India via Amazon
  • OnePlus has yet to reveal the name of the chipset
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OnePlus N6 is slated to be launched in India at the end of this month. Recently, the tech firm revealed the launch date, design, and price range of the upcoming smartphone, which is set to arrive as the first OnePlus N series phone in the country. The OnePlus N series will be placed below the Nord lineup. Now, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus N6 will boast the same battery capacity as the relatively more expensive OnePlus Nord CE 6. Moreover, the new N series handset is claimed to provide about three days of battery life.

OnePlus N6 Specifications. Features (Expected)

In a post on X, the smartphone maker announced that its upcoming OnePlus N6 will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to be the largest in the Rs. 25,000 segment. Moreover, the company claims that the phone will provide three days of battery life and a seven-year battery health. This means that the handset will pack the same capacity battery as the OnePlus Nord CE 6, which was launched in India on May 7 at a starting price of Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

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This comes shortly after the tech firm announced that the OnePlus N6 will be launched in India on June 30 at 12 pm IST. The company has already revealed that the OnePlus N6 will be priced between Rs. 18,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India. The smartphone will go on sale in the country via Amazon. It will be available for purchase in India in black and green colour options.

In terms of design, the handset is shown to feature a flat rear panel with a square-shaped camera island placed in the top-left corner. The centred OnePlus branding appears in the middle of the panel. The OnePlus N6 is also teased to feature a power button and volume controls on the right side, while the left side will be left clean. A USB Type-C port will be placed between the speaker grille and the SIM tray on the bottom of the phone.

The OnePlus N6 will arrive as the first handset in the new lineup. The upcoming OnePlus N family will be positioned below the OnePlus Nord lineup. Currently, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, which packs a 7,000mAh battery, is the most affordable handset from the tech firm. Hence, the new N series phones will replace the Nord handset as the entry-level offering from the company.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus N6, OnePlus N Series, OnePlus, OnePlus N6 India Launch, OnePlus N6 Specifications, OnePlus N6 Design
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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