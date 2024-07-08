Technology News
  iPhone Could Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence and Siri Features in Spring 2025 With iOS 18.4 Update

iPhone Could Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence and Siri Features in Spring 2025 With iOS 18.4 Update

Apple is tipped to release the update with Apple Intelligence features for developers in January 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 July 2024 10:36 IST
iPhone Could Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence and Siri Features in Spring 2025 With iOS 18.4 Update

Photo Credit: Apple

Other Ai features, such as ChatGPT-powered writing tools, are tipped to come to iPhone later this year

Highlights
  • Apple Intelligence features are reported to come to iPhone in Spring 2025
  • Siri with contextual understanding capabilities is confirmed to arrive
  • Apple may also bring AI features to Vision Pro next year
Apple Intelligence – the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features for its devices – was unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 on June 10. While Apple did showcase many of the features that will arrive “ next year”, the specific timeline was not revealed. However, a report now suggests that the iOS 18.4 update is set to introduce Apple Intelligence, a smarter Siri and other features to the iPhone in Spring 2025.

Apple Intelligence With iOS 18

According to the latest edition of the Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new features coming to Siri, along with several other features powered by Apple Intelligence, will be delayed until next year. While Apple previously confirmed that its new AI features would arrive next year, a definite timeline has now been tipped, with Spring 2025 being targeted for its release.

As per Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech giant could release Apple Intelligence features for developers via an update in January 2025, and they would be rolled out with the iOS 18.4 update, which is already said to be in development. AI-powered experiences are also reported to come to Apple Vision Pro but only next year.

This corroborates a previous claim by Gurman himself in June that some of Apple's newly announced features may not be ready for shipment when iOS 18 is publicly released and their release could be pushed back. At the time, it was suggested that some of the Apple Intelligence capabilities might even take till 2025 for their public rollout.

On the other hand, Gurman suggested that other Apple Intelligence features, such as text-generation and formatting tools powered by ChatGPT – OpenAI's popular conversational chatbot – will be introduced later this year.

Notably, Apple is expected to bring major upgrades to Siri with iOS 18. One of the key additions in contextual understanding. Following the update, it will be capable of understanding natural language and vaguely spoken sentences to find the underlying meaning behind them. Furthermore, it is also confirmed to be integrated with various native Apple apps.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple intelligence, Siri, iOS 18, iOS 18 release, iOS 18 features, Apple AI Features
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone Could Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence and Siri Features in Spring 2025 With iOS 18.4 Update
