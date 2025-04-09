Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone Brings New Sketch Style to Image Playground App

iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone Brings New Sketch Style to Image Playground App

The new Sketch option joins the existing Animation and Illustration styles in the Image Playground app.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 April 2025 17:11 IST
iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone Brings New Sketch Style to Image Playground App

Image Playground is available as a free download on the App Store

Highlights
  • iOS 18.4 adds a new Sketch style to the Image Playground app
  • It is said to use technical lines and a vibrant palette for realism
  • The feature is powered by the company's Apple Intelligence suite
Advertisement

Apple rolled out its highly anticipated iOS 18.4 update last month and it brought several notable features to the iPhone. While the update's highlight was the introduction of Visual Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro models, some features didn't make the limelight. For example, the update brought a new change to the Image Playground app. A new Sketch image style now joins the existing two options and finally completes the feature set which the company initially previewed as part of iOS 18 at WWDC 2024.

New Image Style in Image Playground App

According to Apple, Image Playground has a new image style dubbed Sketch. It is described as an “academic and highly detailed style that uses a vibrant color palette combined with technical lines to produce realistic drawings.” Similar to other options, it also leverages Apple Intelligence — the company's AI suite — to transform rough sketches into digital art based on text-based prompts.

The new Sketch option joins the existing Animation and Illustration styles, bringing the number of total available choices in the Image Playground app to three. Although Apple previewed the Sketch style, along with others, during WWDC 2024, it remained eluded while others made their way to the iPhone following the release of the iOS 18.2 update in December.

Notably, Image Playground is available as a free standalone app on the App Store. It bundles three capabilities, enabling users to express themselves better. As per Apple, the app leverages generative AI to generate and tailor images in different styles, with Animation, Illustration, and Sketch styles to choose from. Additionally, there's a Genmoji feature which has similar functionality but works for emojis instead of images. The company says that images and emojis created in Image Playground can be shared in apps such as Messages and Notes, along with the entire iWork suite of apps.

The third feature part of Image Playground is the Image Wand. It transforms a rough sketch into a related image in the Notes app, similar to Samsung's Galaxy AI-powered Sketch to Image feature. Further, the feature can also create an image in the app based on the handwritten or typed text using on-device generative AI models.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Image Playground, iOS 18.4, iOS 18.4 Features, iOS 18, Apple, IPhone, Apple intelligence, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Instagram is Finally Developing a Dedicated iPad App to Boost App Usage: Reportedly
iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone Brings New Sketch Style to Image Playground App
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Brings New Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models With One UI 7
  2. OnePlus 13T Teased to Launch in Three Colour Options
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Sale in India Begins Today With These Offers
  4. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Launched in India: See Price, Offers
  5. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of April 10 Launch
  6. Oppo K13 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; to Go on Sale via Flipkart
  7. Red Magic 10 Air Launch Date, Colour Options Revealed
  8. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ to Offer a 144Hz Curved AMOLED Display
  9. CMF Phone 2 Pro's Rear Panel Revealed in New Teaser
  10. Court: State vs. A Nobody OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone Brings New Sketch Style to Image Playground App
  2. Gemini 2.5 Pro Experimental Will Now Power the Agentic Deep Research Feature
  3. CMF Phone 2 Pro's Rear Panel Revealed in New Teaser Ahead of April 28 Launch
  4. Vivo X200 Ultra Photography Kit Design, Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch
  5. Instagram is Finally Developing a Dedicated iPad App to Boost App Usage: Reportedly
  6. Astro Bot Sweeps BAFTA Games Awards 2025 With 5 Wins, Including Best Game: See Full List of Winners
  7. Red Magic 10 Air Launch Set for April 16; Colour Options Revealed
  8. Samsung Brings LOG Video Recording, Custom AI Filters to Older Galaxy Smartphones With One UI 7 Update
  9. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Key Specifications Revealed; Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Confirmed
  10. Google Patches Critical Android Zero-Day Security Flaws Exploited by Hackers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »